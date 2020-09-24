WATCH: Mother Tased and Arrested for Not Wearing a Mask at Son’s Football Game

A mother from Logan, Ohio has been tased and arrested for not wearing a mask at her son's seventh-grade football game.













The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded to social media, shows an officer attempting to handcuff Alecia Kitts who was watching the game with her family at the time.

Kitts can be heard insisting that she had done nothing wrong before the officer tased her in the back and placed her in handcuffs.

Tiffany Kennedy, who shot the video, told The Ohio Star that Kitts, not only received no warning prior but was not wearing a mask because she suffers from asthma.

“There is no reason to tase someone and arrest them for not wearing a mask,” Kennedy said.

The Star reports that sources indicate Kitts was charged with criminal trespass and released on her own recognizance.

WATCH:

