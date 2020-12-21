WATCH: Hillary Clinton ‘Hypothetically’ Invited China to Interfere in the 2020 Election

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton "hypothetically" invited China to interfere in the 2020 US Presidential Election during a May 2019 interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.













After attributing her 2016 defeat to Russian election interference, the former Secretary of State posed a hypothetical situation in which a democratic nominee would essentially be justified in publicly soliciting China’s help for the Democrats because “Russia is clearly backing Republicans.”

Hillary Clinton 'hypothetically' invited China to interfere in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/RvJSVMKmR3 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) December 21, 2020

Clinton said: “Imagine, Rachel, that you had one of the Democratic nominees for 2020 on your show, and that person said: ‘You know, the only other adversary of ours who’s anywhere near as good as the Russians is China, so why should Russia have all the fun? And since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don’t we ask China to back us?’”

Maddow interjected: “I, hereby tonight, ask China to—”

“That’s right,” Clinton replied. And not only that, China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns? I’m sure our media would richly reward you. Now, according to the Mueller Report, that is not conspiracy because it’s done right out in the open.

“So, if after this hypothetical democratic candidate says this on your show, within hours, all of a sudden the IRS offices are bombarded with incredibly sophisticated cyber tools looking for Trump’s tax returns and then extracts them and then passed them onto whatever the new WikiLeaks happens to be, and they start being unravelled and disclosed. Nothing wrong with that.

“I mean, if you’re going to let Russia get away with what they did, and are still doing, according to Christopher Wray, the current FBI director who’s said that last week, they’re in our election systems, we’re worried about 2020, he said. So, hey, let’s have a great power contest and let’s get the Chinese in on the side of somebody else.”

Full interview:

