WATCH: Cory Booker Asks Amy Coney Barrett, Mother of Two Black Children, to Denounce White Supremacy

Senator Cory Booker has asked Amy Coney Barrett, a mother of two black children, if she condemns white supremacy, saying it is a “necessary” question the Supreme Court Nominee needs to answer directly.

“I’m going to ask you some questions,” Booker said, “that if you had told me five years ago that would be questions asked at a Supreme Court nomination hearing, I would have thought they wouldn’t be possible, but unfortunately, I think they’re necessary to ask you, and I hope that you’ll give me direct answers.

“The first one, you’ve already spoken towards issues of racism, how you deplore it. But I just want to ask you very simply and I imagine you’ll give me a very short resolute answer, but you condemn white supremacy, correct?”

“Yes,” Barrett replied.

“Thank you. I’m glad to see that you said that,” Booker responded. “I wish our President would say that so resolutely and unequivocally as well. But we are at a time that Americans are literally fearful because their President cannot do that in the resolute manner in which you did.”

Ok, the Democrats are clearly going to perpetuate this lie right into the election. And sadly, there seems to be no shortage of folk who unquestionably accept the false charge as fact.

So, here’s a compilation of over 20 times President Trump condemned white supremacy. This is not to convince the Democrats of their error, because they know full well they’re promulgating a lie, but rather to demonstrate the sinister lengths they’ll go to in order to smear and malign their political opponents.

