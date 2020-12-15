Wanda Sykes Calls Trump Voters “Racist” Blocks Criticism

I have respect for the talents of Wanda Sykes. I don’t have any patience for racists or time to devote to writing a 1000 word essay on why I consider her most recent tweet to be passive-aggressive nonsense.













Here’s the tweet. If you voted for Trump, there is a racist bone in your body. It might be in your pinky toe…but it’s there. Praying for you.🙏🏾❤️ — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 14, 2020

So I summed up a 280 character response, which was met with a speedy backhanded reply when Wanda blocked me.

Another “brave” [racist] celebrity pondering a purge through a passive aggressive tweet about “prayer.” You can almost hear Wanda’s characteristic smugness in the voice.



Not all white people are racist. Not all Trump supporters are white. https://t.co/FE0346xK2I — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) December 14, 2020

Wanda isn’t the first celebrity to hide behind passive-aggressive statements. This platform of hate and division has been the Democrat platform since 2016.

Evidenced in large part by Celebrity leftists who ride the hate either demanding or implying a desire to see Trump supporters (most of whom are mild-mannered working mums, dads, and students) rounded up, punished, and purged.

Those celebrities either are Radical Leftist Jihadists themselves, or are fond of keeping in good with them, and see immediate personal gains in upholding the four-year-falsehood groupthink which asserts that Trump supporters are “racists”, “bigots”, and “Nazis” – (the list of gaslighting pejoratives conjured up by the us vs. them mentality of the Radical Left, goes on and on.)

Since the beginning of the year, I’ve held stronger to the notion that our battle, and the ones ahead for Western Civilisation, if not also the world, are grounded in the theological task of choosing between myth, superstition, man’s imagination and God’s Word. Sifting fact from fiction and balancing feelings with objective opinion.

To risk sounding like a broken record, I’m convinced that the battle isn’t black vs. white, Left vs. Right, it’s Truth vs. Falsehood.

This is the battleground and individuals like Wanda Sykes, emboldened by legacy media’s half-truths, lies, and the Hollywood echo chamber, characterise its front line.

Many in the West, having enjoyed relative peace under the shared values of Classical Liberal freedoms, framed as they are by Biblical Christian objective morality, have fallen asleep to how easily those freedoms can be lost, and are clueless to how much protecting those freedoms and healthy traditions cost.

We’ve collectively forgotten, and in some cases deliberately abandoned the barricades which hold back the Abyss, applauding, even participating in their destruction.

Every Advent I’m reminded of this through a tradition theologian J.I. Packer held.

Each year (so I was once told by one of my Professors at college who studied under him) Packer, a fan of Puritan literature, would make an effort to read through Pilgrims Progress. Taking up this tradition for Advent, (usually reading it with my kids for homeschool) I’ve come to see why Packer revisited the book every year.

Among the numerous insights released by Bunyan’s allegory is the reminder that truth when coming to blows against falsehood, always involves the persecution of those seeking to buy truth in an unavoidable Fair filled with people who see truth as a threat to the profit they make off selling falsehoods.

As Bunyan told it:

“One chanced mockingly, beholding the carriages of the men, to say unto them, ‘What will ye buy?’ but Christian and Faithful, looking gravely upon him said, ‘We buy the truth.’ At that there was an occasion taken to despise them the more; some mocking, some taunting, some speaking reproachfully, and some calling upon others to smite them.”

It’s almost four hundred years since these words were written, and they still hold a prescient grasp on the way of the world.

To quote Packer:

“For two centuries Pilgrim’s Progress was the best-read book, after the Bible, in all Christendom, but sadly it is not so today. Yet our rapport with fantasy writing, plus our lack of grip on the searching, humbling, edifying truths about spiritual life that the Puritans understood so well, surely mean that the time is ripe for us to dust off Pilgrim’s Progress and start reading it again.”

For Wanda and company’s victims or potential victims (not saying that I am one), any psychologist worthy of their degrees would say: “if the hat fits wear it, if it doesn’t, hand it back.”

The worst kind of “comedian” is one who loves to dish out the heat, but can’t take it when it’s thrown back at them.

Taken in context with the background material, which includes four years of actual documented demented Democrat hate, we should note well how the real oppressors are masquerading as the oppressed.

