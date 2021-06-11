Victim of Mao’s Red Terror Calls CRT: “America’s Version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution.”

"The Red Guards destroyed anything that is not Communist — statues, books and anything else, we were also encouraged to report on each other, just like the Student Equity Ambassador program and the bias reporting system."















A victim of Mao Tse-Tung’s Red Terror has added her voice to rising grassroots opposition against American school boards, and educational institutions adopting Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Xi Van Fleet spent her allotted one minute before the Loudon County School Board condemning CRT as an “American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution,” saying, “Critical Race Theory has its roots in cultural Marxism. It should have no place in our schools.”

The NYPost reported, Xi grew up in Mao’s China, fleeing at the age of 26. She had ‘initially planned on speaking more, but was forced to cut her speech short.’

The concerned mother and refugee said that during the Cultural Revolution, “students and teachers turn against each other, and school names [were] changed to be politically correct as they were taught to denounce our heritage.”

Adding, “the Red Guards destroyed anything that is not Communist — statues, books and anything else, we were also encouraged to report on each other, just like the Student Equity Ambassador program and the bias reporting system.”

What a chilling warning for parents from someone who came to this country from China. pic.twitter.com/GOLmvntqgn — fightforschools (@fightforschools) June 9, 2021

Xi’s confronting criticism of the Loudon County school board comes as part of a broader legal battle being waged by parents against school leaders ‘violating student’s free speech rights.’

The NYPost also quoted Ian Prior, a father of two current students, who backed Xi, saying her testimony “should serve as a stark warning. I think for a while now, school systems have really put this stuff in the schools right under our very noses, and we just weren’t aware.”

Prior told Fox News, “It took a pandemic and all the information that parents could see with this distance learning to understand exactly what was going on.”

This is the same school district at the centre of a court case regarding a Christian teacher, who’d been suspended (since reinstated by a judge) for not using transgender preferred pronouns, and holding to the science on binary gender in contradiction to leftist policy that asserts “a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa.”

Xi is part of a groundswell of parents speaking out after coming face to face with what CRT is, and where it comes from.

Such as Keisha King from Mom’s for liberty who’s also slammed the Leftist ideological trend as indoctrination, not education:

“It is sad that we are even contemplating something like Critical Race Theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021.” — Keisha King, mother of two, and member of @Moms4Liberty #StopCriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/OFrfVJ13d7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 11, 2021

These outstanding responses have left me flabbergasted at how many of Australia’s platformed Christian leaders – most of whom proudly lean to the Left under the banner of “social justice” and “compassion” – refuse to speak out against CRT as loudly as these parents are.

The silence from Australia’s platformed Christian leaders reeks of self-interest; of them ignoring reality, in favour of cloistered “safe spaces” and the sound of their own voices.

They seem more concerned about getting (or rather keeping) their names in the secular humanist media by denigrating those they see as a threat to positions of privilege and power, such as Israel Folau, or Caldron Pool and the Australian Christian Lobby than they do about leading/confronting the issues of the day from a firm, respectful, Biblical Christian “yes and no.”

They’re willing to leap up and down in a panic over an unnecessary Indigenous “voice”, or an alleged potential outbreak of LGBTQAAI+ suicide because a Christian sports legend posts a paraphrased Scripture verse to his personal Instagram account.

Yet, when it comes to the acceptable racism pushed by Critical Race Theory, or domestic violence in indigenous communities, these leaders seem happy to remain spectators.

Alongside them abdicating responsibility as Christian leaders, CRT’s “hate your heritage”, and “hate yourself because of your shade of melanin”, is far more likely to drive up suicide rates among youth, than Israel Folau posting a bible verse on social media.

Self-hatred (not to be confused with hating sin) is as debilitating and soul-destroying, as the deliberate collective shaming of men and women because they were born “white.”

White “Christian” leftists and those proud to proclaim themselves as being centre-left, would have to be deaf to not hear the multi-ethnic pleas against their foolish embrace of Critical Race Theory and related ideological nonsense.

By not supporting the rise of opposition to unjust lawfare imposing new cultural laws on society, state and the church, these well-positioned, powerful, platformed Australian Christian leaders fall out of the 1930s Confessing Churches’ anti-Nazism, and into goosestep with the German Christian salute of tyranny.

Instead of a crooked cross, it’s a crooked rainbow.

Instead of Jesus the Christ, it’s Karl Marx’s never satisfied revolutionaries.

As Jacques Ellul warned, in his conformity and marginal notes sections of ‘Jesus and Marx’, ideology enslaves the true liberating Gospel, it ‘makes me think the moon is made of green cheese; that is, it impassions, dramatizing false problems, making me think they are important.’

We turn theology into ideology, asserted Jacques Ellul when we ‘filter Christianity through Marxist presuppositions.’

For Ellul, an ex-Marxist, who was properly familiar with Marxism’s noxious fine-print, the consequence of compromise with ideology is a disembodied Christianity; the error, an inevitable denial of the incarnate Christ.

This error follows an even greater one.

Christians ‘subscribe piously to the predominant ideological and sociological trend, looking for a way to adapt Christianity to them.’

Slavishly ‘throwing everything into a kind of ideological stew so long as it agrees with the ideology of the clientele.’

Equally critical of white nationalism, and Communism, Elull condemns Christian accommodation of their vulgarities.

It was the subordinating of Christianity to Nazism, that also marks the subordinating of Christianity to Communism.

Marxism is the opiate of the masses, and the weapon of choice for a manipulative profiteering elite, who engage in ‘intellectual terrorism.’

Ellul later wrote, ‘Marxist Christians amaze and baffle me!’ To subscribe and profit from the oxymoron, their syncretism demands that ‘they either twist Scripture or forget it.’

They ‘turn out as soon as they hear of any police action in Soweto or any hypothetical or possible torture in Israel, but the execution of a million people [at the hands of Pol Pot], or [vicious] enslavement of 90% of South Vietnam’s population to the Communist North, leaves them cold.’ (See also ex-Communist, David Horowitz’s extensive discussions on this in ‘The Black Book on the American Left’)

The enemy is ‘Western white capitalist colonialist imperialists.’ Once the evil white man has been driven out, ‘all is well.’

Jacques Ellul warned when we hear ‘someone mention the word “liberation” we mustn’t ask ‘liberate from what, but rather, liberate…for whose benefit? Who will the new oppressor be, the new master?’

We can legitimately borrow from Ellul’s insight and say that today Marxism still ‘is the only terrorist line of thought in Western intellectual circles.’

Critical Race Theory and its related co-conspirators aren’t just socially acceptable phobias, or racism, they’re weapons of war, utilised by radical leftist jihadists, who are not just guilty of intellectual terrorism but are guilty of stoking fires that could start the next world war.

Their liberation theologies masquerading as a liberator, are not a theology of Christian liberation.

