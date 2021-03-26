Veterans Lives Matter: Craig Kelly Calls for Royal Commission Into Veteran Suicides

The member for Hughes explained his disappointment at the Government’s handling of the Brereton report, stating that the LNP didn’t just throw Special Forces Veterans under the bus, they threw them under a tank.















Independent Australian MP, Craig Kelly, has added his voice to a growing list of politicians calling for a Royal Commission into Veteran suicides.

Kelly wrote on Twitter:

“I will be voting to have a Royal Commission on Veteran Suicides NOW. My electorate of Hughes includes the Holsworthy army barracks, and veterans have told me they want a Royal Commission now. Let’s have a starting date ASAP!!#istandwithveterans“

In a more detailed video posted to the straight-talking politician’s Facebook page, Kelly’s support for an enquiry into veteran suicides was made even clearer.

At the time of the report, the LNP appeared to be appealing to an opportunist wave of hate towards the military coming from within Leftist dominated Legacy Media. The pile-on burnt the 99% for sins of a few. Among non-media opportunists targeting our military were Melbourne’s Socialist Alliance.

I noted through Caldron Pool at the time, reform in any institution is a necessary part of good management.

This should involve improving how we as a society look after, show appreciation for, and serve our military, and its veterans. This process shouldn’t involve hurting our veterans in order to help them.

The battlefield criminality of a few doesn’t justify stripping meritorious recognition earned by the good deeds of the many.

Kelly’s firm advocacy for a Royal Commission is a step in the right direction.

The Senate passed the motion, but the motion is set to be rejected by the Morrison Government when it comes up in the lower house (House of Representatives), because of a counter-proposal which would create ‘a permanent independent commissioner to investigate the issue.’ (TND)

According to Craig Kelly just passing the motion in the Senate was ‘a victory for all our servicemen and women.’ He added, ‘we have an obligation when we sign someone up to put that uniform on, it should be a lifetime obligation that we look after them.’

Explaining his vote, Kelly said, ‘we’ve seen such a great number of tragic suicides after Defence Force personnel leave the service, and especially in recent months following the Government’s appalling response to the Brereton report, this was something that was urgently needed.’

Any Aussie raised on the Redgum anti-war anthem, ‘I was only 19’, has lived, and breathed John Schumann’s vocalisation illustrating the internal struggle of Australia’s Vietnam War vets.

More than Cold Chisel’s, ’78, ‘Khe Sanh’, Schumann’s 1983 lyrical bridge between Vet, and citizen created a sense of empathy, and appreciation for those who came back, and weren’t welcomed back, but bore the cost of defending our freedom.

I come from a family with a history of military service. Raising public awareness about the needs of Australia’s veterans, rides the rich Australian tradition of mates helping mates.

A Royal Commission’s thorough investigation into Veteran suicides, coupled with its inevitable findings, and recommendations, will open the door to a tactical blueprint for how we can fight for those, who fight for us.

