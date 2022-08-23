Unvaccinated Teachers To Be ‘Punished’ With A Pay Cut: Social Credit System Begins

"The move has been likened to the Chinese Communist Party's social credit system, which is designed to control social behaviours through state-sanctioned rewards and punishments."

Hundreds of Queensland teachers will have their pay cut as “punishment” for not getting vaccinated, the state’s Education Department has announced.

According to a report from 9News Queensland, the department has ruled that unvaccinated teachers who have been allowed to return to their employment this term after being placed on leave without pay, will cop yet another financial blow, with a “reduction in remuneration” for a period of 18 weeks.

The department warned teachers:

“It is important that you are aware of the seriousness with which the department views your inappropriate behaviour and failure to comply with the direction.”

The system vows to, “Make trustworthy people benefit everywhere and untrustworthy people restricted everywhere.”

And of course, what constitutes “trustworthiness” is entirely up to the state to define, like whether or not you’ve had your prescribed medical treatments for the good of society.

While the teachers are now allowed back in the classroom, the financial penalty will be felt for the next 18 weeks. @TimArvier9 #9News pic.twitter.com/IKfhwXFdrM — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) August 23, 2022