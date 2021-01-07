Twitter Suspends President Trump for 12 Hours, Threatens Permanent Ban

Twitter has suspended President Donald Trump for 12 hours following "the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington D.C."













In a series of posts on Wednesday, Twitter said they require the removal of three tweets from the President that were made earlier in the day for “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

The platform said: “This means the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Twitter went on to warn the President that further violations will result in a permanent ban from the platform.

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspensions of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Facebook also removed a video of the President in which he addressed his supporters and urged them to be peaceful and “go home.” The platform removed the video after the President suggested the election was “stolen.”

