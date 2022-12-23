Thousands Sign Christian Petition Seeking Christmas Truce in Ukraine

"Further evidence suggesting the bipartisan Christian petition for a Christmas truce in Ukraine is doomed, comes from Zelensky himself, who, in his speech to the United States congress gave lip-service to peace, while ramping up rhetoric against an already belligerent Iran."

In a push to avoid Putin’s war in Ukraine going nuclear, a broad range of Christian leaders has come together pressuring the Biden administration to sue for a Christmas truce.

Advertisement

The mixed-bag coalition, which includes both Jewish leaders, Muslims, pro-life conservatives, and some of the Left’s worst woketocrats, are seeking a Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine to recalibrate the justifications for war, and allow an ‘opportunity for moral clarity.’

Over 1,000 have signed the ‘Christmas Truce statement,’ which states, “As people of faith and conscience, believing in the sanctity of all life on this planet, we call for a Christmas Truce in Ukraine.”

Advertisement

The group added:

“In the spirit of the truce that occurred in 1914 during the First World War, we urge our government to take a leadership role in bringing the war in Ukraine to an end through supporting calls for a ceasefire and negotiated settlement, before the conflict results in a nuclear war that could devastate the world’s ecosystems and annihilate all of God’s creation.”

In a recent press release, one spokesperson, Ariel Gold, explained:

“As the war in Ukraine drags into to its 10th month, the only certainty is that the estimated hundreds of thousands killed and wounded will continue to grow, as will the 14 million war refugees, and humanitarian crisis.”

Furthering this sentiment, CODEPINK co-founder, Medea Benjamin, clarified that the petition wasn’t seeking surrender.

“Negotiation is not a euphemism for capitulation,” she asserted.

“Nor is it a rationalization of Putin’s aggression. It is simply a recognition that the end of this war cannot be achieved by more war. Any prospect for a pause in hostilities should be acted on.”

Advertisement

The Christmas truce petition is modelled on the ‘live and let live’ precedent set by Allied and German troops during Christmas 1914.

After singing Christmas carols, and patriotic songs in the trenches, Allied and German soldiers ‘met in no man’s land, exchanging gifts, took photographs and some played impromptu games of football.’

The Imperial War Museum notes, while World War One’s miraculous exchange of goodwill, and peace to all men, was not ‘not observed everywhere along the Western Front,’ the Live and Let Live’ precedent set that Christmas day, ‘allowed for other brief pauses in the hostilities’ during the so-called “War To End All Wars.”

Advertisement

All of which was in spite of opposition and concerns from the upper echelon.

With Biden sending an increasing sum of United States tax dollars to Ukraine, and Ukraine President, Vladimir Zelensky’s travelling salesmen tour of Western nations seeking billions more, the petition is likely to fall on deaf ears.

As somewhat sympathetic to Ukraine’s cause, Breitbart’s John Nolte quipped:

“Zelensky is playing corrupt elites in the West like a fiddle. Zelensky is getting everything he wants and more, including America flirting with nuclear war. Why? Because he was savvy enough to crack the code of the shallow, insecure, conformist idiots we elect and re-elect as our leaders.”

If there is a nuclear response from the Putin regime, Nolte said, that’s on “our politicians, who virtue-signalled us into Armageddon — not to save a country, but to retain their precious status among the worst people in the world.”

Sharing his own critique, Alpha and Omega Ministries Director, Pastor James White, posted in response to the over USD $100 billion sent to Ukraine:

“I love my Ukrainian friends, but it has become all too clear that this whole thing was cooked up by evil men and women to hasten the demise of the West and the inevitable collapse into chaos, resulting in tyranny as the cost of peace and a crust of bread.”

I love my Ukrainian friends, but it has become all too clear that this whole thing was cooked up by evil men and women to hasten the demise of the West and the inevitable collapse into chaos, resulting in tyranny as the cost of peace and a crust of bread. https://t.co/cKIybJER1H — 𝔚𝔥𝔦𝔱𝔢𝔅𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔡 (@HwsEleutheroi) December 21, 2022

James told his Dividing Line audience:

“I don’t won’t the Russians, taking over. At the same time, Zelensky makes me uneasy. There’s something wrong here. We don’t know where all this money is going. We’re now escalating this thing, talking patriot missiles, and you’ve got this guy in Russia with 6,000 nuclear warheads.”

Equating the tension with the Cuban Missile Crisis, White said:

“I don’t trust my government anymore. I think they’re using Ukrainian lives to accomplish something else. If we had real leaders in the United States Government (and we don’t right now), we wouldn’t be talking Ukraine/NATO, we’d take that completely off the table, and we’d try to find a way to have peace!”

Adding a caveat, White reiterated, “that’s not going to happen, because there’s something going on here. I cannot fathom all of it. All I know is that throwing billions of dollars in there, and escalating could get a billion people killed.”

White suggested a way we can help Ukrainians is to “give them everything they need to continue doing the things that they’re doing, but the idea of extending this into a forever war, the Ukrainian people are going to have to eventually stand up.”

Further evidence suggesting the bipartisan Christian petition for a Christmas truce in Ukraine is doomed, comes from Zelensky himself, who, in his speech to the United States congress gave lip-service to peace, while ramping up rhetoric against an already belligerent Iran.

Criticising Russians [allegedly] using Iranian drones on the battlefield, while also stating it was okay for Ukrainians to use American tanks and planes, the Ukrainian President said he wanted the United States to help bring about a speedy victory, declaring:

“It would be naïve to wait for steps towards peace from Russia, which enjoys being a terrorist state. Russians are still poisoned by the Kremlin.”

This was followed by the Ukrainian President, pushing a sense of urgency, warning:

“It is just a matter of time when they will strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now. We must do it. I believe there should be no taboos between us in our alliance.” [FULL TRANSCRIPT]

Zelensky has confused leadership, with performance. He seems more interested in prancing around for the cameras than he is in fighting a defensive war.

Initially supportive on the grounds of due process, I now think Zelensky best serves the end goal of a just peace, by letting someone else take over.

Someone who has fewer strings to woke Leftists.

Zelensky had his chance to be taken seriously, and take to the world the seriousness of the Ukraine cause.

He continues to flirt with emotional manipulation, pomp, privilege, and pageantry.

Relationship building trumps warmongering pro-war antagonism.

Ukraine needs a new leader.

Someone who understands that anti-war warfare is about healthy boundaries, restraint, and preparedness – as epitomised in the peace through strength doctrine.

Savvy diplomacy, free of special interest group interference is the only way to avoid unnecessary escalation, that would turn a defensive war into an offensive one.

Zelensky ramping up rhetoric against an already belligerent Iran just seems dumb.

Just as dumb as the “$afe and effective” collective buying into everything the khaki-clad, Che Guvera-esk, Ukrainian travelling salesmen is selling.

The sabre rattling is counter-productive.

It works against any peaceful resolution to Putin’s war in Ukraine because it keeps pulling the scab off of a festering wound, with the intention of milking money from sympathetic nations, disallowing the potential for both sides to air their grievances.

More money isn’t the answer.

As Reagan taught us: firm diplomacy with anti-war Russians is.

You work with those willing to work, not just for a ceasefire, but for a lasting peace.