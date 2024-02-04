They Already Have a Foot in the Door – Don’t Give Them More!

In 1840 my namesake John Hartnett landed in Busselton Western Australia as a convict. An Irishman convicted of the crime of stealing his own cow back from the occupying British government ruling Ireland. My great, great, great grandfather apparently had not paid his taxes and as a result, the state confiscated his only way of feeding his newborn baby. He took matters into his own hands and stole back the animal for the milk it could give. He was convicted of a crime and transported to Australian penal servitude courtesy of His Majesty’s government.

The British crown ruled Ireland at that time. And I am sure many Irish convicts were transported for far lesser crimes than my ancestor. But many came here and made a go of the land. Out of the bush they cut farmland and built this country with raw blood sweat and tears.

Australians, as part of the British Empire, were conned into fighting Britain’s wars. Those men and women believed they were fighting for a righteous cause, so fault there. But they were deceived by the same authoritarian power that sent my ancestor to this country.

Nevertheless, they built this country and won its freedoms that we have enjoyed for most of my lifetime. As we should know there is no such thing as status quo. The demonic progressive Left is always marching on to take new ground. The clue is in the name – progressive. Unendingly pushing us to the dark side.

Now, the Woke Left is essentially telling my ancestors to pack up and go back to where they came from. They claim invasion and oppression by the occupying forces of the colonisers. The millennials seem to fall for this. I believe that has resulted from the propaganda spread like a good manure in our universities.

In the period 1987–1991, Labor Education Minister John Dawkins flung open the door for almost anyone to enter tertiary education. Dawkins’ reforms were aimed at enhancing diversity, inclusion and equity (DIE) of access to education. From then the brainwashing went full tilt on a mass scale.

How many years have to pass, and how many generations have to give their heart and soul to build this country, before the inner-city-latte-sipping Woke activists allow those of European ancestry to stay? The answer is that they will never allow it, even though most of the activists are themselves Europeans claiming aboriginal heritage.

The Woke elite developed out of the ooze generated by the Leftist anti-Christian propaganda they taught. I know this personally. I witnessed, over decades, the gradual changes in the universities, both as a student and as an academic.

The dogma slowly crept in over the past 50 years. It was always Marxist left-leaning propaganda.

Twenty years ago I first heard about their idea to de-genderise the population – it was hard to believe that Aussies would go for it. I still think they don’t and won’t. But the elitist crowd, who know how you should think, have drip-fed this nonsense into us for decades now. You are racist and bigoted if you don’t agree.

I note that Rip Curl, once a famous Australian surf-wear company, is now in damage control over the promotion of a LGBQT+ male, a bloke, as the archetype woman in women’s surfing. Apparently, he defines womanhood.

Woolworths, an iconic Australian company, banned the promotion of Australia to its employees, and prohibited the sale of Australia Day merchandise. The company also fired its unvaccinated staff during the height of the COVID plandemic.

Think about that!

Universities were once a place of science and truth. In 1970 when I first enrolled at the University of Western Australia (UWA) the motto was “Seek wisdom”. No longer! It is now seek insanity, as part of the dumbing down of our society. In 2015 UWA changed its motto to “Pursue impossible”. Too right! It is impossible that a man can ever be a woman. The biology department must have entered the asylum.

What we are witnessing, and I am sure most of you have already recognised this, is the destruction of the once-Christian culture that made the Western democracies great. That once meant rule of law and equal rights for all. But now the Woke Stakeholder-Capitalist ideology of the WEF cultists is being imposed on us, from the top down. This is the Fascist/Marxist propaganda of diversity, inclusion and equity (DIE).

But what does that really mean?

Diversity means including all sexual orientations, races and abilities of persons in jobs regardless of their qualifications. The proportion of white Caucasians, especially males, must be minimised. Otherwise, it would not be fair to the non-whites would it? And once Critical Race Theory enters the schools you’ll see way more division than we see now.

Inclusion goes beyond equity. You have to include all, the insane with the sane. Physical or mental disability should not disqualify anyone from a job. Merit is not inclusion so competency and skills cannot be used when choosing a candidate. White Caucasians, especially males, must be excluded.

Equity does not mean equality of opportunity. No, it means forced equalisation of all persons. You force them all down to the bottom and then they are all equal. Merit does not come into it unless you prioritise skin colour, sexual orientation, gender and race as factors of merit. They are not. Everyone must be given the wealth they want regardless of their own personal efforts to acquire the necessary skills to achieve that themselves. That wealth is taken from the white Caucasian people.

The Japanese proverb 出る釘は打たれる comes to mind. The standing nail gets the hammer first, or, the nail that sticks out gets hammered down.

It goes beyond this. Those who have worked hard and made something of their lives are the oppressors and they must yield it all to the mob. For the greater good, of course. This is right out of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels’ Communist Manifesto.

They have come for or they are coming for our bodily sovereignty (male or female as God made us), our family sovereignty (our children and marriage especially abortion, the trans-agenda and pedophilia), and our national sovereignty (free speech and the rule of law, not rule by unelected oligarch). They hate everything in our God-given society! They already have a foot in the door! So we must peacefully resist any more of these demonic attacks on the foundations of our society.

As Jesus said, “If the world hates you, you know that it hated me before it hated you. 19 If you were of the world, the world would love his own: but because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.” John 15:18-19

I stand with Jesus Christ!