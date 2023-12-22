Image

There’s Only One True Meaning of Christmas

“You really have to see it to believe it.”

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Dec 23, 2023

Christmas means different things to different people. If you were to ask a handful of random folks about the meaning of Christmas, you’d likely get a handful of varying, random opinions — family gatherings, holiday break, the exchanging of gifts.

In the materialistic and spiritually shallow culture of the day, you might be hard-pressed to find many who could accurately articulate the reason for the season.

Perhaps the last place we’d look today is our once-innocent children’s cartoons. But it wasn’t always this way.

In 1965, CBS aired the first program based on Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip, Peanuts. It was titled A Charlie Brown Chrismas. The stated purpose of the show was to focus on the true meaning of Christmas.

Christmas is not merely about a time to ‘reconnect with friends and family,’ it’s not merely about kindness or the joy of giving, but something much bigger, and much more meaningful.

You really have to see it to believe it. And then you’ll weep when you realise just how far society has drifted from our roots…

