The New COVID Untouchables: Yes, We Are Now Seeing a New Medical Apartheid

Most folks would be aware of the untouchables in India. These are a group of people who are discriminated against because they are deemed in various ways to be inferior. As one online definition puts it: “Untouchability is the practice of ostracising a group of people regarded as ‘untouchables’, resulting in the segregation and persecutions from the people regarded as ‘higher’ caste. The term is most commonly associated with the treatment of the Dalit communities in the Indian subcontinent.”

There are other groups who would be in similar situations – both past and present. Here I wish to speak to a new group of medical untouchables – those who are now being discriminated against, reviled, and persecuted because of the new crime of asking questions about COVID and having vaccine hesitancy.

There are many folks who have legitimate concerns about the new COVID vaccines who are not rushing out to get the jab. But increasingly they are being made to feel like pariahs – and granny killers. Just as certain groups in the past were treated as second-class citizens – or worse – so too today.

One writer recently asked the question, “What will segregated society look like for the unvaxxed?” He begins his piece this way:

In 2020, the proposition that COVID-19 countermeasures would come to include forced vaccination and vaccine passports, resulting in a segregated society where only those participating in the COVID injection experiment have human rights, was labeled a wild conspiracy theory unworthy of discussion. Fast-forward to August 2, 2021, and Forbes announces, “No Vax, No Service: Here’s Where Bars and Restaurants Across U.S. Are Requiring Proof of Vaccination.

He looks in detail at various ways in which this COVID discrimination is taking place:

No jab, no dining

No jab, no job

No jab, no business

No jab, no food

Hmm, certainly looks like the new untouchables to me. He continues:

Some are promoting even more severe punishment for the unvaccinated. Yet, it’s not enough for some thought leaders that unvaccinated individuals can’t enter a bar or restaurant, and might lose their ability to send or receive money for goods and services using PayPal (and potentially other digital transaction services). For example, CNN anchor Don Lemon recently suggested unvaccinated people ought to be barred from buying food and have their driver’s license taken away. I’d like you to conduct a thought experiment, and think this through from start to finish. What would your life be like if you were: Barred from driving; Barred from working and earning a paycheck; Barred from sending or receiving money online; Barred from having a bank account and credit card; Barred from eating food at a restaurant (assuming you somehow got the cash to pay for it); Barred from buying food in a grocery store (again, assuming you somehow got the cash to pay for it) Are Lemon and countless others actually saying it is acceptable to make half the U.S. population homeless and starve them to death in order to, theoretically, prevent the spread of an infection that, so far, has had a 99.74% survival rate? Dr. Joseph Mercola 2021, Life Site News, accessed August 2021

Another commentator who is greatly concerned about all this has just penned a lengthy piece on “Mob Morality and the Unvaxxed.” Here are just two paragraphs from the piece:

Fascism taps into, exploits, and institutionalizes a deeper instinct. The practice of creating dehumanized classes of people and then murdering them is older than history. It emerges again and again under all political systems. Our own is not exempt. The campaign against the unvaccinated, garbed in the white lab coat of Science, munitioned with biased data, and waving the pennant of altruism, channels a brutal, ancient impulse. Does that mean that the unvaccinated will be rounded up in concentration camps and their leaders ritually murdered? No. they will be segregated from society in other ways. More importantly, the energies invoked by the scapegoating, dehumanizing, pollution-associating campaign can be applied to gain public acceptance of coercive policies, particularly policies that fit the narrative of removing pollution. Currently, a vaccine passport is required to visit certain countries. Imagine needing one to go shopping, drive a car, or exit your home. It would be easily enforceable anywhere that has implemented the “internet of things,” in which everything from automobiles to door locks is under central control. The flimsiest pretext will suffice once the ancient template of sacrificial victim, the repository of pollution, has been established. Charles Eisenstein 2021, accessed August 2021

Oh, and in case some of you are thinking, ‘that is all a bit far-fetched,’ I can assure you it is not. Simply speaking from my own experience, I have already had a number of folks sending comments into my site telling me that with my concerns about lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations, I deserve to die from COVID. Yes, they are actually saying that.

In the name of some sort of generic love of humanity, they have a real hatred for actual people. And in this case, it is the new group of untouchables: the vax hesitant. According to true believers, they deserve to die. They deserve whatever they get because they dare to think independently, ask questions, and raise their concerns in public.

So this medical discrimination and health apartheid certainly exists and is getting worse by the day. And as is so often the case, most of this is simply driven by fear. Our leaders, politicians, chief health officers, and media have been dishing up 24/7 hysteria and panic porn. This promotion of fear is never-ending. We are not being offered any hope by our leaders: only terror, hysteria, and constant fear. Australian Nick Cater deals with this in an English website:

The coronavirus death toll in Australia demands to be put into perspective given the draconian restrictions to economic and social life now in force. There have been around 30 deaths in Australia since cases began to rise at the start of July. In Britain, around 2,000 people died of Covid-19 in that same period, but Britons have not been incarcerated in their own homes and the army is not manning border checkpoints between Surrey and Kent. The meek acceptance of some of the harshest lockdowns in the world in the land of Crocodile Dundee cries out for an explanation. Why do the Brits have the courage to wander around freely after recording 188,000 positive tests in a week? Why aren’t they being kept at home for their own safety? Why aren’t their movements controlled by a list of regulations 27 pages long, as they are in Melbourne after a mere 50 locally acquired cases were discovered in the same period? Why is it okay for Brits to stand maskless to order two pints of lager and a packet of crisps when the picnic police are fining people in Sydney a thousand bucks for the crime of eating a sandwich in the park? Since the odds of having caught the virus in Australia so far is tiny, as are the chances of it killing healthy people under the age of 70, one would have thought Australians would have collectively told the public-health nags to pull their bloody heads in. Not so…. The simple explanation is that Australians are behaving this way because most are scared witless. The July edition of Ipsos’s regular report, What Worries the World, found that Australians fret about Covid more than people in 25 of the 28 countries surveyed. Nick Cater 2021, Spiked, accessed August 2021

He continues:

Policy is largely being driven by the heart, not the head. Our response to the pandemic is sentimental, and the predominant emotion is fear. Combine that with the modern culture of safetyism and you end up with a real conundrum…. The deification of chief government health officers, who have risen from obscurity to become minor celebrities, has been one of the biggest mistakes so far. It has allowed politicians to outsource responsibility and avoid doing a key part of their job, which is to decide the proper balance between competing policy imperatives and to test their judgement in parliament. Instead, the authority of parliament and a thousand years of history that lies behind it has been usurped by ‘The Science’. It is an odd kind of ‘science’ that denies us the right to dispute its findings, that ignores discordant evidence, that remains rigid in the face of new facts, that keeps its data close to its chest and that cancels dissenting voices. In other words, it is not science at all. It is a form of superstition…. Fear has been amplified in a feedback loop, circling back to the public where it has become entrenched, altering judgements of reality. In early June, when this year’s death toll in Australia was precisely one, a survey asked people to mark on a sliding scale the number of people who they thought had died. The average response was 256. We’ve got to get out of this place. Nick Cater 2021, Spiked, accessed August 2021

I and others have often sought to remind folks what was happening in Germany in the 1930s. One recent piece also deals with this. His title says it all: “This Is 1938: First, They Came for the Unvaccinated.” Here is part of what he wrote:

1938 was not the Holocaust. It was the pre-Holocaust. It was the time before the nightmare, when the foundation was being laid to destroy the freedom, free speech, businesses and lives of millions of Jews. Everything happening today to the American people … to the U.S. Constitution … to freedom … and particularly to unvaccinated Americans reminds me of 1938. This is only the beginning. It gets much worse from here. First, “the papers.” Vaccine mandates and vaccine passports are just like 1938, when the Gestapo demanded papers from every German. Republicans asked for “papers” from migrants who had broken into our country. Criminals. Democrats said, “No, that’s racism.” Republicans asked for “papers” once every two years for federal elections, to prove you have a right to vote. Democrats said, “No, that’s racism.” Now Democrats want American citizens, not illegal aliens, not criminals, but patriots born in this country, to produce papers 24/7. We’ll need papers to enter restaurants, bars, nightclubs, concerts, casinos, conventions and hotels and to board a train, plane or bus. We’ll need papers to enter a supermarket, or we’ll starve to death. All for the crime of being unvaccinated…. By the way, this isn’t about vaccines. If you want the vaccine, take it. I’d never stop you. I’d never limit your freedom, your choice. This is about vaccine mandates — forcibly injecting Americans who don’t want it. That’s 1938. But there’s much more in common with 1938. Mask mandates. If you’re scared, wear them. I’m not scared. I don’t want to wear them. Mandates are about forcing individuals to lose their freedom, choice, individuality and human rights. That’s 1938. Lockdowns are a match with the Warsaw Ghetto. Jews were locked down. Jews couldn’t work. Jews couldn’t travel. Jewish businesses were labeled “nonessential.” If government can force us to close our businesses, to kill our jobs, to decide who is nonessential, then this is 1938. Stars on clothing. It’s coming. The vaccinated get into restaurants, bars, concerts, supermarkets, planes and trains. They keep their jobs. The rest of us are marked as “subhuman” for life. That’s the star. That’s 1938. Wayne Allyn Root 2021, Front Page Mag, accessed August 2021

Here in Australia we thankfully have other brave voices willing to sound the alarm. Alan Jones on Sky News has been very good on all this for quite some time now. And Queensland MP George Christensen recently gave a speech in Parliament for which he was condemned by many.

But it was such a good speech that even Fox News in America has run with the story. You can see part of that interview here.

Some of us have been sounding the alarm about the new COVID untouchables. I will keep doing so until I am finally stopped. In the meantime, hopefully, many will take heed – before it is too late.

