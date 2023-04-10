Lost Leaders and the Death of Nations

As the West drowns in useless and hopeless woke leadership, our future is looking really bleak:

There are various ways cultures can crumble and nations can decline. When the people become overwhelmed in their own sin and selfishness things will not long last. That of course is one clear theme of the biblical revelation. But it is not just Joe Pagan that we are talking about here. God’s own people can go off the rails as well.

The Bible throughout speaks of those who claim to know God who are lifeless, soulless, spineless and heartless. They go through the motions, they say religious words, they put on an air of spirituality, but they are so very far from the one true living God. What we find in Isaiah 30:8-11 is relevant:

And now, go, write it before them on a tablet and inscribe it in a book, that it may be for the time to come as a witness forever. For they are a rebellious people, lying children, children unwilling to hear the instruction of the Lord; who say to the seers, “Do not see,” and to the prophets, “Do not prophesy to us what is right; speak to us smooth things, prophesy illusions, leave the way, turn aside from the path, let us hear no more about the Holy One of Israel.”

That too spells trouble. But perhaps worst of all is when the rulers of the land are blind, deaf and dumb. In that case, we all suffer, and chances of a moral and spiritual turnaround become much more difficult indeed. Consider just a few of the proverbs on this matter of wicked rulers:

Without wise leadership, a nation falls. (Proverbs 11:14) When the wicked rise to power, people go into hiding; but when the wicked perish, the righteous thrive. (Proverbs 28:28) When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked rule, the people mourn. (Proverbs 29:2) If a ruler listens to falsehood, all his officials will be wicked. (Proverbs 29:12)

Everywhere we look in the world we see evil rulers running amok. When I recently wrote some thoughts on this, a rather upset fellow sent in a comment. He used words to this effect: ‘How can you say the American or New Zealand or Australian leaders are evil like the North Korean leaders?’

Well, let me take a moment to respond to that. There was a time not too far back when we could rightly reject a foolish moral equivalence. We could reject the idea that godless Communist hell-holes were equal to free and democratic Western nations.

But times are changing. No, England or America or other such nations are not yet – at least directly – killing millions of their own citizens just as China and the USSR did. But on other core values that distinguish a civilised society from a savage one, the line is beginning to disappear.

When you have Western nations murdering millions of their own children in the name of a woman’s right to choose, then how can we claim to be all that morally superior to other nations? When we wage full-tilt war on the most important social institutions of all time – marriage and family – then are we much better than the barbarians?

Advertisement

When Western leaders declare their open hostility to Christianity and seek to make it a cause of ‘terrorism’ and ‘hate,’ then you know they are way off the rails. When you have hardcore secular lefties like Trudeau, Biden and Macron calling the shots, then you know that Western countries are not much better than other nations.

When you have almost every Western nation resorting to health fascism, the suspension of basic civil liberties and freedoms, and the creation of a two-tiered society, all in the name of ‘keeping us safe’ from a virus, we see how easily the West descended into full-tilt Big Brother statism.

When we decide that sanity means declaring war on biology, reality, truth and normality – as in the militant trans revolution – with the deliberate state-sanctioned butchery of children, then surely our days are coming to an end. And of course, the woke wonders and the secular left loons are quite happy pushing the gender-bender revolution.

Advertisement

But anyone who still has a moral centre and some rationality left cannot countenance such harmful and dangerous moonbattery – especially as it is destroying a generation of our children. When we get that far down the gurgler, then yeah, Western nations are little better than some of these other monster states.

Last week I provided just one example of this involving a Western leader who has so embraced the radical left agenda, and is so terrified by noisy minority groups and their lackeys in the lamestream media that he has fully lost the plot. I refer to the new Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins.

As I wrote then, “One example of a spineless wonder who is so utterly fearful and paralysed by the woke mobs can be mentioned. Recently the uber-woke New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern stepped down. That was great news, but many of us wondered if her replacement would be any better. Well, now we know.”

When a journalist asked him what a woman is, he said: “Um… to be honest that question has come slightly out of left field for me.” When asked again he said, “It is not something that I have a pre-formulated answer on.” What utter madness. As I said the other day, “If that is too hard for him to figure out, he should not be trying to run an entire nation. He needs to go back to kindergarten and learn a few basics about life.”

You can watch the whole, embarrassing and appalling episode here.

What a dill. What a brainless wonder. And bear in mind that he was in fact married (to a WOMAN) for two years. He is now separated, but they have two children. Yet he appears to be clueless as to what a woman is. Perhaps that is why they are separated!

With “leaders” like this the West doesn’t have a chance. As one friend said on the social media: “I just asked our 8-year-old grandson, and he certainly knows women are different to boys and men and briefly explained to me why anatomically.” To which I replied, “Well, he would do a better job of running NZ than this clown would!”

Wokism really is a mental disease. As Rukshan Fernando tweeted: “New Zealand has gone from the first country in the world to give women the right to vote to now having a male Premier not being able to clearly define what a woman is.”

Of course, this incident with Hipkins is not an isolated incident. What Biden is doing to America and other leaders in the West are doing to their countries could also be mentioned here. If China or Russia ever get into a war with America, U.S. troops will be polished off in no time. They are all being trained how not to offend anyone by using the wrong pronouns. They will not stand a chance – utter madness!

This is not just a case of bad politics and bad ideas. As I said in another recent piece: The more I think about it, the more diabolical things appear to be. We do not just have bad philosophies and bad ideologies and bad social policies and bad political agendas. We have satanic philosophies and satanic ideologies and satanic social policies and satanic political agendas. The god of this world is fully behind them all.

All this is a truth crisis, a moral crisis, but ultimately a spiritual crisis. A quote from an article penned a few years ago is worth citing here. “While Satan attempts to destroy God’s truth and the world seeks to undermine it, the wrath of our sovereign and holy God has been revealed against the unrighteousness of men, ‘who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth’ and have ‘exchanged the truth about God for a lie’ (Rom. 1:18, 25). But God’s truth will abide; His kingdom is forever.”

This is where we are at. God is not just going to judge Communist China or Iran. He has a beef with all nations. And when most Western leaders delight in lies and deception and are moving the masses in that direction, we are unquestionably headed for divine judgment.

And as is usually the case, the church has plenty to answer for. For the most part, the church has slavishly followed the world. If the world pushes abortion, child-destroying trans madness, and all the other radical agenda items, plenty of Christians will as well. They too are ripe for God’s just judgement.

A century ago, Catherine Booth said this about the rather useless and worldly church of her day:

Here is the reason why we have such a host of stillborn, sinewless, ricketty, powerless spiritual children. They are born of half-dead parents, a sort of sentimental religion which does not take hold of the soul, which has no depth of earth, no grasp, no power in it, and the result is a sickly crop of sentimental converts. Oh! the Lord give us a real, robust, living, hardy, Christianity, full of zeal and faith, which shall bring into the kingdom of God lively, well-developed children, full of life and energy, instead of these poor sentimental ghosts that are hopping around us.

Yep, without a major revival, the Western church has just about had it. And if the church in the West goes, so too does the West. It is that serious.