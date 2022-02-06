The Caldron Pool Show: Episode 3 – Andrew Bogut

The next episode of The Caldron Pool Show is here!

Advertisement

This week I chatted with former NBA basketball star Andrew Bogut to discuss his criticism of the governments’ response to Covid and the threat of prosecution he recently received from the Victorian Electoral Commission for his commentary on Twitter.

Bogut has long been advocating a common-sense approach to the pandemic, using his platform to provide a voice for everyday Australians struggling under oppressive measures.

Advertisement

You can watch and listen to the show by clicking here.