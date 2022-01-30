The Caldron Pool Show: Episode 2 – Elijah Schaffer

Episode 2 of The Caldron Pool Show is here! This week I sat down with Elijah Schaffer of The Blaze, host of the Slightly Offensive podcast and co-host of You Are Here for an extra-long chat.

Elijah was one of the few reporters on the ground at the Capitol during the January 6 protest. He gives us his account of what he witnessed first-hand, as well as his experience reporting on the Black Lives Matter riots that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020.

We also talk faith, Elijah’s conversion to Christianity, and the importance of the church reengaging with the world in culture and politics.

You can watch and listen to the show by clicking here.