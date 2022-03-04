Terminally Ill Mother Told Children Can’t Visit Her In Her Final Days Because of COVID Restrictions

The new restrictions mean the mother of five can only be visited by approved 'essential visitors' or those with exemptions.

A Western Australian mother with a terminal illness has been told her five children will not be permitted to see her in her final days due to COVID restrictions.

According to Perth’s 10 News First, Jo Gittos, 47, was admitted to Bunbury Hospital as the state’s new ‘red alert’ phase came into effect this week in all public hospitals across W.A.

Husband, Darren Gittos, said the hospital is arranging an exemption for him, but their children and Jo’s mother, will not be allowed to visit despite being fully vaccinated.

