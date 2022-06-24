Roe v Wade Has Fallen!

"Just as with the falling of the Berlin Wall, there is hope that evil regimes with their murderous laws need not dominate."

After years of prayer and political pressure, the infamous Roe v Wade legislation has been overturned in the United States.

Advertisement

This is an incredible moment in the history of the West, and signals a turning in the cultural tide. Just as with the falling of the Berlin Wall, there is hope that evil regimes with their murderous laws need not dominate.

Not did Norma McCorvey—the woman who was the plaintiff in Roe v Wade—lie about being raped but, as it turns out, the legislation arising from it was itself unconstitutional. According to The Weekend Australian:

Advertisement

Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the majority decision, said the 1973 decision, which provided for a constitutional right to an abortion up to the third trimester was “egregiously wrong,” the arguments “exceptionally weak” and amounted to “an abuse of judicial authority.”

On cue, democratic politicians throughout America have expressed their outrage at a woman not being able to have the right to terminate their pregnancies. The faux Catholic President, Joe Biden, declared that the verdict was a ‘tragic error’ and that he would do all that he could to enshrine legislation while still in power. Whereas Hilary Clinton immediately tweeted:

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors.



Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

I think what Mrs. Clinton actually meant to write was, “Most Americans believe the decision to kill a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors.” Because seeking the assistance of a doctor to ‘have’ a child is a completely different goal. Not only that, but Clinton’s assertion that this is what ‘most Americans’ want is also highly suspect.

If this law can be overturned in America, then there is hope for us here in Australia. Indeed, politicians in Australia—such as Gladys Berejiklian—who voted in favour of some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world may very soon find themselves on the wrong side of history.

Roe v Wade has fallen. And I pray to God that similar legislation is overturned quickly here as well.