NSW CHO Mocked Worldwide After Warning Australians Not to Talk to Each Other or Be “Friendly” With Neighbours

The New South Wales Chief Health Officer has drawn global mockery after claiming friendliness poses a risk to public health.

Video from a July 19 press conference in which Dr Kerry Chant told citizens to avoid talking to each other has attracted over 500k views in less than 24 hours after the clip was recently picked up by international news outlets.

Chant has been widely criticized for her message, which many slammed as “insane,” “tyrannical,” and a threat to mental wellbeing.

Speaking to journalists, Chant said: “Whilst it is in human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately, this is not the time to do that. So, even if you run into your next-door neighbour in the shopping centre in the Coles, whilst you’re at Coles or Woolworth’s or Aldi or any other grocery shop don’t start up a conversation.

“Now is the time for minimizing your interactions with others. Even if you’ve got a mask, do not think that affords total protection. We want to be absolutely sure that as we go about our daily lives we do not come into contact with anyone else that would pose a risk,” she added.

Fifteen days to s̶l̶o̶w̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶s̶p̶r̶e̶a̶d̶ f̶l̶a̶t̶t̶e̶n̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶c̶u̶r̶v̶e̶ f̶i̶n̶d̶ ̶a̶ ̶c̶u̶r̶e̶ s̶t̶o̶p̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶s̶u̶r̶g̶e̶ abolish conversation! pic.twitter.com/uXqGQeue9i — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 11, 2021

