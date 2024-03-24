Neither Safe nor Effective, and Yet… Police Charge Brazil’s Bolsonaro With Falsifying His COVID Vaccination Status

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was one of the few world leaders who railed against the mRNA vaccines. His administration declined several offers from pharmaceutical company Pifzer to sell Brazil tens of millions of such vaccines in 2020.[1] And yet, Bolsonaro has now been formally accused of falsifying his Covid-19 vaccination status. The Federal Police indictment, released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, alleges that the former President and 16 others inserted false information in a public health database to make it appear as though he, his 12-year-old daughter and several others in his circle had received the vaccine.

Police detective Fabio Alvarez Shor, who signed the indictment, argues in his report that Bolsonaro and his aids changed their vaccination status in order to “issue their respective (vaccination) certificates and use them to cheat health restrictions”.[2] If convicted, the 68-year-old politician could spend up to 12 years behind bars.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, has called his client’s indictment “absurd”. “When he was president, he was completely exempted from showing any kind of certificate on his trips. This is political persecution and an attempt to void the enormous political capital that has now grown”, Wajngarten said.[3] He also complains that he has not even been allowed to have full access to the accusation.[4]

Bolsonaro has always stated that he did not take the Covid-19 vaccine because it is neither safe nor effective. “It’s a selective investigation. I’m calm, I don’t owe anything”, he told Reuters. “The world knows that I didn’t take the vaccine”.[5]

Of course, Bolsonaro was right to not receive the mRNA vaccination. As evidence of this, the National Police in Spain has charged a big pharma boss with falsifying his own vaccination status! As reported, the president of European pharmaceutical giant PharmaMar, José María Fernandez Sousa-Faro, has been caught in a scandal involving people being added to the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money. He is among more than 2,220 celebrities and European elites on the list drawn up by National Police of those falsely vaccinated against Covid-19.[6]

When he was the nation’s President, Bolsonaro accused some mayors and governors of “acting very much like dictators and starving Brazilians, by forcing them to stay at home”.[7] He begged politicians to moderate their actions in order to avoid economic crisis and human rights violations. “They are imposing a state of siege, which is unconstitutional. They cannot do this without the approval of Congress. They are humiliating the population, while saying that they are saving lives,” Bolsonaro said.[8]

However, the former President could have done more were it not for the Supreme Court’s decision to knock down any attempt to overturn those health restrictions. As a consequence, governors and mayors were primarily responsible to combat the alleged pandemic. During his talk in Portugal, on Nov 16, 2021, Dias Toffoli of the Supreme Court confessed that judges like him had “taken action to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic in Brazil”.[9]

According to J.R. Guzzo, a well-known journalist in Brazil,

“The eleven members of the Supreme Court seriously believe that they can do whatever they want. They can release corrupt politicians and drug dealers … They can prohibit the police from entering into the favelas of Rio de Janeiro. They can even arrest congressmen and journalists for crimes of opinion. They can also censor the press and force the government to distribute vaccines”.[10]

In 2021 alone, the Supreme Court made no less than 9,000 decisions regarding the management of the alleged pandemic.[11] These top judges claimed that such arbitrary decisions were backed by “scientific evidence”. On Nov. 12, 2021, for example, they overruled a federal law which prevented companies from forcing employees to disclose “proof of vaccination” to keep their jobs. The court ruling regarding vaccination was announced a few days after the then Labor Minister, Onyx Lorenzoni, had said that “allowing companies to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated was absurd and a gross violation of their basic rights”.[12] In his reasoning, Justice Luis Roberto Barroso invalidated the law on grounds that “the lack of vaccination interferes with the rights of others”.[13]

Justice Barroso’s claim is demonstrably false. As stated by Dr Roland Salmon, a retired medical epidemiologist and former Director of the Communicable Disease Surveillance Center, and David Bell, a public health physician, in a joint article to the British Medical Journal, commented: “The argument that [the mRNA vaccine] protects others is weak or contrary to evidence”.[14] “From a public health standpoint, it makes poor sense to impose vaccine side-effects on people at minimal risk of severe COVID-19. The argument that it protects others is weak or contrary to evidence”.[15] However, Justice Barroso went ahead with vaccine mandates and accused the former President of being a “denialist”. One of his colleagues, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, even opened a criminal inquiry against Bolsonaro due to his comment on associations between the Pfizer vaccine and risks of myocarditis.[16]

But was Bolsonaro so incorrect about his assumption? His concerns about the possible adverse side effects of Covid-19 vaccines are too serious to ignore. On Nov. 30th, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon filed a lawsuit against Pfizer, arguing that the pharmaceutical company misrepresented the efficacy of its vaccine by relying on just two months of clinical trial data.[17] Filed on behalf of the State of Texas in Lubbock County, Texas, the plaintiff’s petition states:

“We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies … The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines”.[18]

Given the already known potential harms of such novel vaccines, of which myocarditis is just one, and the entirely unknown long-term adverse effects of the mRNA vaccination, which may come to light only after many years, the decision of judges in Brazil to impose vaccination was morally wrong. Bolsonaro has always said that he would never allow his daughter Laura to be vaccinated.[19] His concerns are justifiable because there is growing evidence that many people have died from such experimental vaccines. For example, a cost-benefit analysis by a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has concluded that, all age groups under 50 years old are at greater risk of fatality after receiving such a vaccination than an unvaccinated person is at risk of a Covid-19 death.[20]

As can be seen, unelected top federal judges in Brazil have misled the population about the efficacy of mRNA vaccines, since the evidence of their lack of efficacy and safety is now compelling. In fact, even Pfizer scientists now acknowledge that there has been increased cases of myocarditis after such vaccinations.[21] And yet, these judges have forced, and they continue to force, everyone in Brazil to get vaccinated. To add insult to injury, there is now such an attempt to criminalise a President who merely attempted to protect his people, including his own daughter, from the now demonstrable side-effects of a notorious pharmaceutical experiment.

