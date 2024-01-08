Neil Oliver: I’m Proud to Wear the Badge of “Conspiracy Theorist” – “Like a Battle Scar”

Presenter and author, Neil Oliver, has said he wears the badge of “Conspiracy Theorist” proudly, likening it to a “battle scar.”

In a recent must-watch monologue for his GB News program Neil Oliver Live, the “Coast Guy” asked: “How many of yesterday’s so-called ‘conspiracy theories’ must be revealed as the truth before that worn-out label is finally abandoned?

“It’s still out there, of course,” he said, “casually tossed at anyone questioning lies – old lies and new lies. For as long as it lasts, I’ll be proud and relieved to wear the badge of ‘conspiracy theorist,’ like a battle scar.

“It’s been a couple of years, at least, for me now – but to be a ‘conspiracy theorist’ is to have been right all along, despite the efforts of the paid-for liars. And it’s also to be demonstrably well ahead of the gullible, still believing in smoke and mirrors.

Oliver went on to say, “I’m yet to meet anyone that regrets not letting that ­­­succession of pricks anywhere near them. To this day, I don’t know anyone personally who died of Covid, but I do know, or knew, too many people who have since, suddenly and unexpectedly, died of something else, or been diagnosed with life-changing chronic illness.

“Hardly a month goes by without my hearing of another heart attack, another stroke, another 20-something dropping dead when no one had any reason to doubt they were otherwise in perfect health.

“Since January 2022, there have been more than 100,000 excess deaths in the U.K. 30,000 more than the total of British civilians that died during the six years of World War II. What rational person resists asking questions about a statistic like that?”

