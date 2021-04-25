Australia News

Melbourne Limits ANZAC Attendance the Same Day They Host the Biggest Sports Crowd in the World Since Coronavirus

Michael O'Brien, Victoria's leader of the opposition, said: "Not what they fought for. Not fair to our veterans. Not respectful of ANZAC day. Not bloody good enough."
Authorities installed a perimeter fence around Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance to limit the number of people attending the ANZAC Day dawn service on Sunday.

The event was restricted to just 1,400 attendees, forcing hundreds to watch the service from behind a chained fence.

The Victorian government also capped the number of spectators attending the ANZAC Day march to just 8,000 people.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said he can’t understand why the Victorian government has imposed such tight restrictions on ANZAC Day services while tens of thousands are permitted to attend sporting events.

“It’s a situation I can’t understand,” Mr Dutton told The Today Show. “How can you have 30,000 or 75,000 at a footy game, but the numbers are restricted dramatically for an ANZAC Day ceremony?

On the same day, the city hosted the world’s largest sports crowd since the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 80,000 people packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to watch a football game on Sunday after authorities raised the cap on the attendance to 85,000.

Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier called the move an “absolute insult to Veterans.” Many Australians agree.


