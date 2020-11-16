Media Ignored Election Fraud Bombshell in September

Revelations from late September of Biden campaign electoral fraud have resurfaced online.













The September 30 investigative piece published by C-Vine, a non-profit, online news platform, which advocates for freedom of speech, reported that the ‘Texas political director of the Biden campaign, was formally charged for helping run an illegal ballot harvesting operation.’

According to C-Vine, a former FBI agent, Charles F. Marler and a former police officer, Mark A. Aguirre turned private investigators, testified ‘under oath that they had video evidence, documentation, and witnesses to prove that Biden’s Texas political Director, Dallas Jones was working with others to hoard mail-in and absentee ballots.’

The investigation revealed a ‘ballot harvesting scheme’ where Jones would direct ‘operatives’ to use the ballots illegally in order to swing the Harris county vote towards Biden.

The investigators said that ‘operatives were to illegally fill the ballots out for people. Including the dead, homeless, and nursing home residents.’

Marler stated, ‘Witnesses have shown me and described to me how the ballot harvesters take absentee ballots from the elderly in nursing homes, from the homeless, and from unsuspecting residences’ mailboxes. The ballot harvesters then complete the ballots for their preferred candidate and forge the signature of the “voter”. Two witnesses stated to me that there are two individuals employed at the Harris County Clerk’s Office who are aware of the illegal ballots and help facilitate and mask the processing of the ballots into the legal stream of ballots.”

In addition to his in-depth article, C-Vines’ investigative reporter, Leanard Bacani did some freedom of information digging of his own. Bacani found accusations and evidence from as far back as 2008, 2016 and 2018.

Citing the work of ‘citizen journalist’ Colleen Vera, Bacani presented evidence of electoral interference, including a video ‘appearing to show a campaign worker for Texas State Rep Harold Dutton Jr (Dem) harvesting ballots of 400 elderly voters.’

As well as audio of a ‘Democrat campaign worker admitting to harvesting ballots from a nursing home, and mail-in ballots from Harris County that all have the same handwriting and envelope process.’

National File journalist, Patrick Howley is credited with getting access to Marler and Aguirre testimonies. The main reporting of the September 30th ballot harvesting fraud, was carried by The Texan, Tennessee Star and Newsbreak.

It’s no big surprise, that as of today, there has been no reporting of this news from the legacy media.

C-Vine makes a compelling argument. From 2008 up until now, it’s evident that a pattern of electoral fraud exists, and that there’s compelling evidence that some officials representing the Democrat Party are right in the center of it.

To answer concerns about the date. The September timestamp on this news only makes this news all the more relevant. Jones’ intentions reveal the extent to which Democrats might have been willing to go, in order to win the 2020 election. He just happened to get caught.

As C-Vine’s Leonard Bacani concluded in September, ‘The Democrat claim that fear of Coronavirus constitutes a disability has been only partially successful in Texas.’ Through mail-in ballots ‘nursing homes remain a hotspot for potential fraud.’

If Democrats can manipulate the outcome of an election through electoral fraud, which is something Bacani’s evidence-based argument concludes that Democrats are capable of, we have to ask how this will impact future elections.

As I said last week, if the Democrats can use fear to win, they’ll use fear to Govern.

The abuse of power always comes with the power to abuse.

The widespread complicity of the legacy media in not reporting on clear cases of ballot harvesting manipulation also raises questions about collaboration with any potential mass cases of fraud.

There will be no hiding from the enormity of collaborating factors which may well prove that this election outcome was designed, and decided months ago, with the goal being to legitimatize a phony Biden Presidency, in order to delegitimize the legitimacy of a duly elected President.

Joe Biden assuming the Presidency, and acting as though Trump doesn’t exist effectively means that we have two sitting U.S. Presidents. One anointed by the legacy media and the Leftwing elite, another still duly elected by the people, for the people, of the people.

Trump isn’t a threat to Democracy. The phony Biden presidency is. That a Biden presidency only comes into effect on January 20. (if he wins) makes this whole propping up of Biden as the President, the precipice of civil war.

As they’ve said, if Trump won’t move, they’ll move him.

Since Donald Trump has already stopped doing his job(and never really did)why wait until Jan.20. He should leave now and let Joe Biden do what he could never do; be a real President. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 11, 2020

If they do this before January 20, that will mean arresting a sitting U.S. President. If so, it could mean war. Something that I suspect, many on the “peace-loving”, “unity and peace” Left would love to see happen.

Especially the hate Trump-love trumps hate, hypocritical media.

