MacArthur Threatened With Imprisonment: “I’m Open For a Jail Ministry… Bring It On!”

Pastor John MacArthur told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday that he’s not concerned by recent threats of imprisonment saying he’s “open for a jail ministry.”

Grace Community Church received a cease-and-desist letter from Los Angeles officials last month after defying Gov Gavin Newsom’s “unconstitutional” lockdown orders prohibiting in-person services.

MacArthur told Ingraham his decision to continue holding church has the backing of both the Constitution and the President.

“We received a letter with a threat that we could be fined or I could go to jail for a maximum of six months,” MacArthur said.

MacArthur: "If they want to tuck me into jail, I’m open for a jail ministry. I’ve done a lot of other ministries and haven’t had the opportunity to do that one, so, bring it on!" pic.twitter.com/sy5nVzNl7s — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) September 17, 2020

“Of course, my biblical hero, apart from the Lord Jesus Christ, is the Apostle Paul. And when he went into a town, he didn’t ask what the hotel was like, he asked what the jail was like because he knew that’s where he was going to spend his time …

“If they want to tuck me into jail, I’m open for a jail ministry. I’ve done a lot of other ministries and haven’t had the opportunity to do that one, so, bring it on.”

