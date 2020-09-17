News United States

MacArthur Threatened With Imprisonment: “I’m Open For a Jail Ministry… Bring It On!”

Staff Writer
"I've done a lot of other ministries and haven't had the opportunity to do that one, so, bring it on."
Pastor John MacArthur told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday that he’s not concerned by recent threats of imprisonment saying he’s “open for a jail ministry.”

Grace Community Church received a cease-and-desist letter from Los Angeles officials last month after defying Gov Gavin Newsom’s “unconstitutional” lockdown orders prohibiting in-person services.

MacArthur told Ingraham his decision to continue holding church has the backing of both the Constitution and the President.

“We received a letter with a threat that we could be fined or I could go to jail for a maximum of six months,” MacArthur said.

“Of course, my biblical hero, apart from the Lord Jesus Christ, is the Apostle Paul. And when he went into a town, he didn’t ask what the hotel was like, he asked what the jail was like because he knew that’s where he was going to spend his time …

“If they want to tuck me into jail, I’m open for a jail ministry. I’ve done a lot of other ministries and haven’t had the opportunity to do that one, so, bring it on.”

WATCH:


