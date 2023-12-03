Let’s Stop Anti-Science Indoctrination

The human race began with the creation of one man, Adam, replete with all the necessary genetic information to populate the whole Earth.

So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them. 28 And God blessed them, and God said to them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish [fill] the earth… Genesis 1:27-28

The Hebrew word translated ‘replenish’ in the KJV means to ‘fill’. Originally the word ‘replenish’ had no connotation of ‘fill again’, so it was a good choice 400 years ago. There never were any other races before Adam. This is important because it means all human genetic information was created and stored in his genome.

Adam’s genome was perfect and without error (Genesis 1:31) but over the past six thousand years due to genetic entropy, it has degraded. Purely from copying errors. It is a consequence of the most well-established law of all physical creation, the Second Law of Thermodynamics. As time has proceeded slightly deleterious copying errors have accumulated. As a result, humans are in pretty bad shape now.

As we know as part of the initial creation God also made a female to complement Adam. That also must have involved new genetic information because human female genes are significantly different to those of the male.

This genetic information is exactly binary and like any binary system, it won’t work without both parts. As we know nearly all reproduction in nature, except at the cellular level, is binary.

So if you were out to destroy God’s greatest creation where would you attack, both physically and mentally?

I have been reading through some training aid documents from ClickView[1] titled “Understanding Gender” with various subtitles “Talking about Gender and Identity” and “Gender and Stereotypes”. These are teaching aids approved for Australian public schools. They are a scurrilous attempt to subvert the minds of the young with anti-science delusions and confusion. They create chaos in the young minds and produce mental abnormalities, thus weakening the society, and priming it for a Marxist takeover.

What amazes me is how quickly a generation can be lost, in fact, destroyed with toxic propaganda like this, which has no basis in science. Is it due to a departure from the basic creation God put in place at the beginning?

Advertisement

I recently attended a talk about how the lunatics in charge are running this country’s power grid into oblivion because of ideological climate cultism. At that meeting, it occurred to me how the younger generation are no longer taught any real science, especially physics. But now I would also include biology.

The elites running this country’s education system seem to be saying that they can determine truth, and it’s flexible. To them there are no absolutes!

The training aids lie and gas-light the students for the purposes of propaganda. Plain old-fashioned brainwashing.

Advertisement

Lie #1 “People often use the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ as if they’re the same thing. While they’re related, there are some important differences.”

Tell an electrician or a farmer that sex and gender are different. If they believe you they may be soon dead or out of business or both.

Biological sex and biological gender are exactly the same thing. Humans were created with 23 pairs of chromosomes containing about 28 thousand genes in total.

Sex or gender is well known to be determined by the X or Y chromosomes in the sex cells called gametes. In sexual reproduction, one X or Y chromosome of the 23 inherited from each parent is combined in the resulting zygote cell formed from the union of egg (X) and sperm (X or Y). That means the zygote cell ends up with either XY for a male or XX for a female. I could say there are no other combinations but that is not true.

Nevertheless, that is only one tiny component in the difference between males and females. About 8 thousand of those 28 thousand genes determine the different physiological characteristics of males and females. So lopping of genitals changes nothing internally except in males when castrated.

In the training documents, they do acknowledge that sex is biological but they say gender is more than that. They argue that there are biological human males and females but there are also intersex humans who do not conform to the biology of male or female. Is that true?

It is true that when DNA replication occurs in the sex cells, particularly in the male sperm cells, a copying error may occur and on very rare occasions someone may get an extra X or Y chromosome in the gamete cells. That is due to that genetic entropy problem. Let’s look at two of the most common of those.

There is 47, XYY, a sex chromosomal abnormality, where a male has an additional copy of the Y chromosome, with a prevalence of 1 in 1,000 live male births. This is extremely rare. The 47 means the person gets an extra chromosome over the normal 46 we otherwise all have as humans. They usually have few symptoms. But those they do have may include being taller than average and an increased risk of learning disabilities. The person is generally otherwise normal, including typical rates of fertility. Yet sex chromosome anomalies are more frequently associated with male infertility.

Then there is 47, XXY, a sex chromosomal abnormality, where a male has an additional copy of the X chromosome. Although this is one of the most common chromosomal disorders, it occurs in about 1 or 2 in 1,000 live male births. The primary features are infertility and small, poorly functioning testicles. But often the symptoms are noticed only at puberty. They do not produce as much testosterone as other boys, and as a result develop a less muscular body, with less facial and body hair, but broader hips. They may even develop breast tissue in their teen years.

So look at this! The XYY males are still males and occur at a rate of 1 in 1,000. Most would never even know they are. The XXY males are still males and occur at a rate of 1 or 2 in 1,000. So that is the higher rate of occurrence. But most do not even know they have the condition. For argument’s sake, since this is one of the most common chromosomal disorders, let’s assume this is the level at which they occur in the classrooms.

But don’t forget they are still males. They are not hermaphrodites. True hermaphroditism represents 5% of all sex disorders and it is estimated that ovotestes[2] occur at a rate of 1 in 83,000 live births (0.0012%). So you can rule that out as any significance.

Schools may have as many as 2000 students. Therefore in such a school, we would expect about 2 to 4 such 47, XXY males. So they are going to tell the students that there may be a few males in the entire school who are less vigorous and producing less testosterone than the other males, who have passed puberty, that we can assume there may be several intersex persons in the classroom? And what about the prepubescent boys? It is gas-lighting on steroids; no pun intended.

So what has this to do with gender? Well, a lot.

Lie #2: “Gender is a social construct that refers to ideas of how people should look, dress and behave in a given society.”

They explain that means that a person learns from external stimuli what gender they are. It is completely malleable and never fixed. So they ignore the last 6000 years when billions of humans were born male or female and naturally lived according to traditional God-ordained roles. Females get pregnant! Males don’t! That is basic biology! Again!

These roles to some extent may be fashioned by cultural norms, but they are the fruit of the biochemistry inside the male and female bodies. Their hormone systems shape those bodies, especially after puberty. The ‘trans’ facilitating lunatics put children on hormone blockers as young as they can get away with it. That is a tacit admission that gender is biological. It is a fact, it is not something you imagine in your head and the hormones shut off or change you to the opposite sex.

Behaviour is largely biological. Having a baby is biological. Normally a pregnant woman should not be on a battlefield fighting a war. Males are fuelled by testosterone and have body strength way greater than females. Gender does matter when it comes down to real life.

Let’s stop the anti-science indoctrination.

[1] ClickView, https://www.clickview.com.au/

[2] An ovotestis is a gonad with both testicular and ovarian components.