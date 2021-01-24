Instagram Users Say They’re Being Forced to Follow Biden’s White House Account: “Unfollowed 8 Times!”

Instagram users are accusing the Facebook-owned platform of forcing people to follow Joe Biden's White House account, despite unfollowing, and even blocking the page numerous times.













203 Shares

Instagram users are accusing the Facebook-owned platform of forcing people to follow Joe Biden’s White House account, despite unfollowing, and even blocking the page numerous times.

Advertisement

Users have flooded the comments section under the official @WhiteHouse’s recent posts, blasting Instagram for not allowing them to unfollow the page.

“I have unfollowed this account multiple times,” one user said in a comment that attracted close to 10,000 ‘likes.’

Advertisement

“Stop making me follow this account,” another said. “I have unfollowed it 5 times now.”

“I’ve unfollowed 6 times and blocked,” another comment reads.

“Stop making me follow this page,” another said. “Already unfollowed 8 times.”

“I’ve unfollowed and blocked this page… multiple times.”

In recent days, social media platforms have been accused of covering for the supposed most popular presidential candidate in U.S. history, by manipulating ‘likes’ and views in Biden’s favor and censoring unfavorable reactions.

Advertisement

YouTube was said to have deleted thousands of ‘dislikes’ on videos that were uploaded to the official White House channel by the Biden administration during its first day in office.

The videos drew a barrage of negative responses, forcing the Biden team to turn off the comments section under each video.

The National Pulse reports: “The video ‘President Biden Reviews the Readiness of Military Troops in a Pass In Review’ has 12,000 dislikes – nearly seven times the mere 1,800 likes the video garnered.

Advertisement

“The White House account, which has over 1.8 million subscribers, saw its video of Biden’s inauguration earn just 5,300 likes and 23,000 dislikes.

“In contrast, President Trump’s latest address – live-streamed on the Right Side Broadcasting Network account – has over 145,000 likes and just 4,500 dislikes.”

Shortly after the videos were uploaded, YouTube reportedly responded to the negative reactions by deleting thousands of ‘dislikes’ from the videos. Users on social media began sharing before-and-after screenshots showing the dislikes decreasing in number over time.

According to the Epoch Times: “Screenshots indicate a total of at least 16,000 dislikes were removed from at least three videos. Even after the adjustments, the five videos on the channel had about 14,000 likes combined versus nearly 60,000 dislikes as of 3:30p.m. on Jan. 21.”

YouTube told the Epoch Times that the removal of the dislikes is part of the platform’s efforts to remove activity it considers spam.

Joe Biden was said to have received over 81 million votes in the 2020 election, more than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history. His opening approval rating, however, sits at just 48%, 9 points under Trump when he entered office and 3 points under Trump when he left.

Related