In Danistan Islam Is Promoted While Christianity Is Attacked

"So let me get this straight: Dan Andrews hates with a passion biblical Christianity, especially because it condemns homosexuality. But he loves Islam, even though it also condemns homosexuality, and is happy to see the death penalty applied to homosexuals."

Now that 37 per cent of Victorians have just recently voted for Labor (and 35 per cent for the Liberals), we have Dan Andrews back in power once again. You remember him: the most anti-Christian premier Australia may yet have seen. My website is full of documentation on how he has relentlessly waged war on Christianity and Christians.

Advertisement

As but one example of many, if a Christian is approached by someone unhappy with their sexual attraction, and asks for some counsel or prayer, that person can be thrown in jail for ten years in Victoria. Yes, you read that right. This is Victoria, where Christians are being hunted down and persecuted for affirming their beliefs.

Speaking of homosexuality, Andrews has done everything in his power to promote it, celebrate it, highlight it, and affirm it here in Victoria. His hatred of Christianity is fully matched by his love of homosexuality. Oh, and being the good secular lefty that he is, he also has another love: Islam.

Advertisement

He will do whatever he can to elevate and promote Islam, all the while doing all he can to cancel Christianity. Consider this proud announcement of his:

Standing Up For Victoria’s Islamic Communities A re-elected Andrews Labor Government will invest $3 million to fund an Islamophobia campaign to stamp out racism against Muslims in Victoria. There’s no place for discrimination based on faith or ethnicity in Victoria. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what you look like, what you believe or what language you speak – no one should have to endure racism. But sadly, intolerance and far-right extremism is on the rise, threatening the safe and inclusive society in which we all want to live. Diversity is what makes Victoria great and we need to counter the rise of racism and intolerance by ensuring the community understands the damage it can cause. That’s why a re-elected Andrews Labor Government will invest $3 million to fight Islamophobia. This includes funding for the Islamic Museum of Australia, the Victorian Board of Imams, Melbourne Grand Mosque and other Islamic organisations to deliver key programs that support victims of racism in partnership with other organisations. This announcement forms part of Labor’s promise to deliver initiatives that support multicultural and multifaith communities. A re-elected Labor Government will strengthen the Racial and Religious Tolerance Act 2001 to make it easier to prosecute individuals who incite hatred or bigotry. We will also establish a Multicultural and Multifaith Law Reform Consultative Committee to ensure the voices of diverse communities are heard and considered in the development of Victorian laws.

As he proudly told a public gathering: “No matter where you’re from, what you look like, what you believe in or what language you speak – there’s no place for hate in Victoria… It is important that everyone across our State knows about the works of the Prophet Mohammed, Peace be Upon Him.”

Wow, talk about forgetting about the separation of church and state. Talk about preferential treatment of one religion above others. And Muslims are pleased as punch about all this:

Announcement by the Hon. Daniel Andrews MP, Premier of Victoria 22 November 2022 NEWS: The Islamic Museum of Australia (IMA) is pleased about the election promise of $500,000 towards an exhibition on the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The exhibition will showcase and celebrate the life and characteristics of the last and final messenger to the general public. It will be accompanied by educational programs and resources for teachers and students at the IMA. Further to this, the IMA welcomes the $5m towards Islamic community infrastructure, and the $3m to help fight Islamophobia via the IMA and other Muslim organisations.

OK, so Andrews wants Victoria to be an inclusive state which celebrates diversity. Let me translate Dan-speak for you: ‘Here in Victoria we want all things Islamic put on a pedestal, and we will splash heaps of taxpayers’ money on this endeavour. But we will make sure Christians continue to be second-class citizens, and will not be allowed to spread their evil beliefs on others. The full force of the law will be brought to bear on any of these recalcitrant and bigoted Christians.’

Islam, homosexuality, and double standards

Advertisement

I guess Dan thinks he can get away with all this because most Victorians don’t have a clue what Islam actually teaches. Consider just one area: homosexuality. While Dan wants everyone to know that Christians are evil, intolerant bigots because they say homosexuality is a sin, he does not want anyone to know what Islam teaches about the very same subject.

Here is the short version: while Christianity does indeed uphold heterosexual marriage as the one place where human sexuality is morally licit, it does offer help and hope and forgiveness for anyone involved in sexual sin – whatever form that may take. In Islam, homosexuality is seen to be just as sinful, and often the way homosexuals are treated is to toss them blindfolded off tall buildings. But Islam is obviously so much more tolerant, civilised and loving than Christianity!

So Islam is happy to see homosexuals – and infidels and others – killed, but Dan thinks we must all celebrate and promote Islam in every respect. Hmm, interesting Dan. Given that Andrews is either a clueless wonder here, or being wilfully deceptive on this matter, let me lay things out as clearly as I can.

Advertisement

Anyone even remotely familiar with the teachings of Islam knows where it stands on homosexuality. The Koran and hadith are crystal clear on condemning homosexuality. The two main references to homosexuality in the Koran are these:

“And Lot, who said to his people: ‘Will you persist in these lewd acts which no other nation has committed before you? You lust after men instead of women. Truly, you are a degenerate people.’ His people’s only answer was: ‘Banish them from your city’.” Surah 7:80-82 (Dawood translation)

“Will you fornicate with males and eschew the wives whom God has created for you? Surely you are great transgressors.’ ‘Lot,’ they replied, ‘desist or you shall be banished’.” Sura 26:165-167 (Dawood translation)

So Dan thinks this is perfectly acceptable, while a biblical text such as 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 is hate speech that must be banned, and those who quote it punished: “Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

And one can quote Islamic websites all day here on this. Let me feature just three such sites. The first, from the Australian National Imams Council, says this:

Islam’s Clear Position on Homosexuality ANIC affirms that the Quran has been very clear on important and core matters in Islam, and from amongst these topics is the practice of homosexuality. It has been recently claimed that there is nothing in the Quran that clearly states the Islamic position on the practice of homosexuality. This claim is utterly untrue and falsified. Islam’s position on homosexuality has always been clear and perspicuous from the time of the revelation of the Quran to our Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), 1,400 years ago, to this very day. The Islamic perspective is also consistent with Judaic and Biblical perspectives as stipulated in the holy scriptures. From the Islamic standpoint, homosexuality is a forbidden action; a major sin and anyone who partakes in it is considered a disobedient servant to Allah that will acquire His displeasure and disapproval. This is clearly stated in the three main sources of the Shariah: The Quran, the Sunnah, and the consensus of all scholars, which extends from the time of the Prophet till today. There has never been any debate or discussion regarding this viewpoint amongst the scholars, past or present, simply because the matter was always comprehensive and immutable. ANIC, representing over 200 Imams from across Australia, strongly rejects any claim that the ruling of the practice of homosexuality is not clear in the Quran. This stems from absolute ignorance of Islam and its principles.

The second website says this:

What Does Islam Say? Islamic scholars overwhelmingly teach that same-gender sex is a sin. The Muslim holy book, the Koran, tells the story of Lot and the destruction of Sodom – and sodomy in Arabic is known as “liwat,” based on Lot’s name. Men having sex with each other should be punished, the Koran says, but it doesn’t say how – and it adds that they should be left alone if they repent. The death penalty instead comes from the Hadith, or accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad. The accounts differ on the method of killing, and some accounts give lesser penalties in some circumstances.

And here is a third:

The four Sunni schools of jurisprudence all agree that practicing homosexuality is an egregious crime that earns an especially harsh punishment, although the schools vary regarding what exactly this punishment should be. In the Hanafi school, the practicing homosexual is to be beat harshly and then executed if they persist. In the Shafi’i school, the practicing homosexual is punished in the same manner as one who engages in illegal intercourse (zina) – that is, they are lashed 100 times if unmarried and stoned to death if married. Some scholars, referencing the practices of the four Rightly-Guided (Rashidun) Caliphs, hold that the practicing homosexual should be thrown off of a tall building. Others, referencing the Quran, maintain that the homosexual should be imprisoned until they die. Still others, also referencing the Quran, maintain that practicing homosexuals should in all cases be stoned to death. Yet another view is that while the passive party in the male homosexual act should be killed in all cases, the active party escapes execution if unmarried and is to be lashed 100 times. Some scholars also suggest that homosexual, when executed, should be beheaded rather than stoned.

So let me get this straight: Dan Andrews hates with a passion biblical Christianity, especially because it condemns homosexuality. But he loves Islam, even though it also condemns homosexuality, and is happy to see the death penalty applied to homosexuals. Thanks, Dan.

And don’t get me started on how Muhammad, the Koran and the hadith look upon women! See here for more on this.

But our Dan pronounces ‘peace be upon the prophet,’ while he effectively spits in the face of Jesus and his followers. Welcome to Dictator Dan’s dystopian nightmare where Christianity is evil and Islam is wonderful.