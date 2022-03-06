Freedom Rallies, The Great Reset, and The World Economic Forum: George Christensen on The Caldron Pool Show

Christensen discusses the recent freedom rallies which took place in Canberra, along with the government's response to COVID-19, The Great Reset, and the World Economic Forum.

In today’s episode of The Caldron Pool Show, Evelyn Rae sat down with Australian Federal MP George Christensen to discuss the recent freedom rallies which took place in Canberra, along with the government’s response to COVID-19, The Great Reset, and the World Economic Forum.

Christensen, who has long been a solid advocate for conservative values in Australia, runs the Nation First newsletter, designed to mobilise support for a number of important issues.

This includes preserving Western values, national sovereignty, and Australia’s democratic and free way of life. Protecting freedom, individual liberty and rights, along with personal privacy against big government and big corporations, and “the greatest liberty of them all, the right to life.”

