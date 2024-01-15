Farage Factor Boosts UK Reforms Election Chances, Polling Shows

Polling suggests Nigel Farage could win the seat of Clacton in Essex, should he decide to run.

Fuelling speculation about the potential political upper-cut, Farage, a Brexit architect, and current honorary president of the UK Reform Party, hasn’t ruled out the idea.

According to the Times, polling for Farage revealed the possibility of him “winning 37% of the vote,” besting the current conservative-lite Tory party member by “ten percentage points.”

The survey was commissioned by Arron Banks, a key financial supporter of Brexit’s Leave campaign.

He is also – in the interest of the broader socio-political context – one of the Left’s most disliked British public figures.

In a January 14 opinion piece for the Express UK, Banks said, “The recent rise of the Reform Party in the polls have shown that there is public appetite for change.

“What is needed is a fundamental reform of the entire Political and Civil service system.”

Farage’s “remarkable polling in Clacton might be able to do just that,” he added.

“By some estimates,” Banks asserted, “the national support for Reform would increase to 20%, if Nigel returned as leader, winning votes from both parties.

“A simple uncompromising message of “Reform” could be brilliantly delivered by him and ignite the dynamite under [the U.K’s ‘first over the line’] failed two-party system.

“The message should be that we need to ‘Drain the Westminster swamp.’”

Responding to the news, Farage told Times Deputy Political Editor, Harry Yorke, “I have to say to you that this poll does make the balance of probabilities towards getting back on the pitch stronger.

“This poll does make me consider getting back on the pitch far more seriously than ever before.”

To continue with the cricket metaphor, if Farage did step up to bat, he’d be representing UK Reform, the party he created, and then stepped down from in 2021.

Post-Brexit, Reform UK (formerly the Brexit party) is a pro-freedom party created to oppose CCP-19 therapeutic totalitarian lockdowns, new authoritarianism, globalism, and government overreach.

While popular, any Farage candidacy isn’t an automatic six.

Although prior to Brexit, he represented the United Kingdom as an MEP in the European parliament, The BBC and GB News noted Farage’s multiple attempts to be sent to Westminster, stating, he’s failed multiple times.

With 1.8 million followers on X alone, Nigel Farage is among the UK’s most well-known politicians.

There’s the additional relationship with former U.S President Donald Trump, which goes back to 2016, and continues with Farage’s apparent, steadfast support the Great American Revival (MAGA; post-MAGA) policies.

Bolstering this Farage Factor is the former Brexiteer’s opponents.

By making him a public enemy, they’ve made themselves an enemy of the public.

The Woke-Left’s escalating attacks on Farage single-handedly elevated his profile, especially his leadership potential.

Coutt’s bank typified this when they, at the behest of far-left extremist employees, debanked him for political reasons, then lied about it.

“If they can do this to me, that can do this to you,” Nigel famously argued in July 2023.

He immediately suspected the cancellation of his accounts was politically motivated.

Much to the embarrassment of the Leftist media establishment, and trolls on Twitter, who mocked Farage, Coutt’s bank’s stunt backfired.

Documents released in October 2023 proved suspicions and exposed the bank’s action as politically motivated, gross professional misconduct.

Apologies had to be made, and Farage was proven right yet again.

As I said in 2019, Boris Johnson’s massive win over blatantly Socialist UK Labour, was in large part thanks to Nigel Farage’s ability to thwart the industrial-scale obstructionist politicking of leftwing extremism.

This is why I believed at the time, and still do, that The Spectator Australia’s Rowan Dean was on point when he credited the Farage factor, as a political tour de force.

It is worth restating.

“Noise should not be mistaken for strength,” wrote the Rev. J.R. Miller in 1894.

With Farage’s persistence; his resolve, and careful determination it’s easy to see why Dean called Farage and not Boris Johnson, “the greatest political figure since Margaret Thatcher.”