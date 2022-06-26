Family, Not Individualism

"Western individualism goes too far in making the individual supreme. Socialism goes too far in submitting the individual to society, denying the individual, and the significance of the family unit."

The basic building block of society is not the individual, it is the family unit.

Genesis 1:26-28 states:

Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

The Apostle Paul builds on this further in 1 Corinthians 11:8-12, writing:

“For man was not made from woman, but woman from man. Neither was man created for woman, but woman for man. That is why a wife ought to have a symbol of authority on her head, because of the angels. Nevertheless, in the Lord woman is not independent of man nor man of woman; for as woman was made from man, so man is now born of woman. And all things are from God.”

There is no society without man and woman functioning together as God intended, ergo man and woman together, the marriage unit, are the basic building block of society.

Individualism and socialism both are well designed to undermine this unit. We see both doing this in our society.

Again, God’s word challenges one of our most sacred ideologies.