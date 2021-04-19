Dr Seuss Enterprises Threatens to Sue The Babylon Bee

“Your article, satire or not, is a copyright infringement and breaking multiple defamation laws. Remove this or we will proceed accordingly.”















Dr Suess Enterprises appear to have threatened to take legal action against the online home of Christian satirists, The Babylon Bee.

The alleged offending article entitled ‘In New Dr. Seuss Book, Cat In The Hat Gives Kids Puberty Blockers While Their Mother Isn’t Home’ went live on March 5.

In it, the double “B” took a satirical look at Cancel Culture’s recent cancellation of six classic Dr Suess books. Books such as ‘And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street’; ‘If I Ran the Zoo’; ‘McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!’; ‘Scrambled Eggs Super!’; and ‘The Cat’s Quizzer.’

The Left’s “woke” revolutionary vanguard have seen to it that each title is ejected from Dr Suess printing runs because, according to them, the content is ‘hurtful and wrong’, as it has images ‘containing racist stereotypes of Black people, Asians and Arabs’; woketivist speak for “I say it’s politically incorrect, therefore it is, so burn it!”

The Babylon Bee was drawing attention to the double standards by which humourless Cancel Culture operates; illustrating the dissonance between moral relativist “politically correct” Leftist revolutionaries, who demonise everything they don’t like as “harmful, wrong, and politically incorrect”, but then in absolutist terms promote adult “entertainment” as wholesome, and helpful for children, such as transgenderism, and out-of-place LGBTQAAI+ Drag Queen Storytime in public libraries.

The Bee wrote:

“I have some new drugs,”

said the cat in the hat.

“A lot of good drugs!

I’ll inject them in you.

Your mother will not mind at all if I do.”

Adding, “the children learn a lesson in intolerance, too, as their goldfish ignorantly tries to stop them from taking the drugs, warning them of permanent side effects. The goldfish is then killed and flushed down a toilet.”

The only real crime here is that the Bee’s piece doesn’t rhyme the way Dr Suess books actually chime.

Nevertheless, Suess Enterprises has responded to the piece, sending a sloppy email to the double “B’s” CEO, Seth Dillon, (who shared it on Twitter):

“Your article, satire or not, is a copyright infringement and breaking multiple defamation laws. Remove this or we will proceed accordingly.”

The woke folks over at Seuss Enterprises (@seussville) were apparently bored and looking for something dumb to do this weekend, so they threatened to sue us for defamation whether our content is "satire or not." pic.twitter.com/ItxgtQkHTy — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 18, 2021

Dillon asked people to respond in rhyme, then reshared the piece, commenting,

“Unfortunately for them, this piece was a work of satire, which is fair use. We will not be taking it down the way they took down several of their own, perfectly harmless titles to score worthless virtue points with insatiable leftists.”

Among the best rhyme responses were:

‘I would not could not cease and desist. I could not would not when you say resist. I do not like your litigious suits I do not like them Dr. Suess’ @RoyceMcCutchoen

‘We will not comply with your outlandish request. Spend all you want of your benefactor’s bequest. We shall win the day and win by a lot! You’ll rue the day. Satire or not.’ @kchessor

Due to the shoddy nature of its grammar, some have questioned the authenticity of the email. With one Twitter user quipping: “Reason: Complain” Apparently Seuss Enterprises is located in the same area as the deposed Prince of Nigeria.’

Until it’s authenticated, we might safely assume it’s legit. Suess Enterprises have joined the joyless “woke” revolutionary vanguard and murdered original classics to appease the humourless, Leftist mob.

Filed under: Cancel Culture is fascism proper.

