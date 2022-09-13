Don’t Apologize for Believing in God

"The existence of God is assumed from the very beginning. This makes sense when you realise that the Bible is God’s word to us. Whenever I start speaking to someone, oddly enough I never feel compelled to prove my own existence."

“We believe in God” is not an outrageous statement in most times and places.

Throughout history and even now around the world it is common for people to believe in a god.

But in our culture and in our society, it is something that can feel like it needs defending. There are books and talks and logical arguments that all seek to prove the existence of God.

Belief in God is a foundation stone of Christianity. You can’t be a Christian and not believe in God.

I want to encourage you to not be ashamed of this belief. In the Bible, God never bothers about logical or philosophical arguments about His own existence.

I love Genesis 1:1, “In the beginning God created…”

The existence of God is assumed from the very beginning. This makes sense when you realise that the Bible is God’s word to us. Whenever I start speaking to someone, oddly enough I never feel compelled to prove my own existence.

But the Bible goes further than that. God says that everyone knows that God exists.

Psalm 19:1-3 says “The heavens declare the glory of God; And the firmament shows His handiwork. Day unto day utters speech, And night unto night reveals knowledge. There is no speech nor language Where their voice is not heard. Their line has gone out through all the earth, And their words to the end of the world.”

The Psalmist is saying that when you walk outside the sky and the grass and the trees, everything you see, is yelling at you that God is glorious!

Paul makes it even clearer in Romans 1:18-21, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

Romans 1 is very clear. Your atheist friend or colleague or family member knows that God exists – they just work really hard at “suppressing the truth”.

So, I’d like to encourage you – don’t apologize for believing in God. In fact, you can put the pressure back on your atheist friends – ask them why they don’t believe in God!