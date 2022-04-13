Disney to Air PSA Warning That Opposition to Childhood Gender Transitioning Is ‘Tearing Families Apart’

The move comes just weeks after leaked videos were posted to Twitter, in which Disney officials explain that teams in the company have implemented an openly “gay agenda,” and will work towards making a minimum of 50 percent of characters LGBTQIA and racial minorities.

The Walt Disney Company is set to air a ‘public service announcement’ across all channels defending childhood transgenderism and accusing opponents of childhood ‘gender transitioning’ of wanting to ‘tear families apart.’

The 60-second PSA, titled “Protect Our Families,” was created by LGBTQ advocacy group Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), and features the family of a young girl who now identifies as a boy named Max.

In the video, Max’s mother, Amber Briggle, warns that families with transgender children risk being ‘torn apart’ in light of several states proposing and passing bills restricting transgender treatments in children and banning the teaching of gender ideology in schools.

“If you’ve never met a transgender child before, what I want you to know is that that child is no different than yours,” Briggle says in the announcement.

They have the same hopes and dreams and deserve the same equality as yours does.”

Briggle continues: “There are some politicians that are trying to tear my family apart, simply because my son is transgender.

“Trans kids don’t have a political agenda. They are just kids. They just want to be left alone.”

According to CNBC, the PSA will be aired on channels owned by the Walt Disney Company, Comcast, Warner Media, and Paramount.