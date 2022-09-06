Disney Airs Animated Series About Satan Impregnating A Reluctant Mother Who Births the Antichrist

"After being impregnated by the Devil, a reluctant mother and her Antichrist daughter attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware," IMDB states.

Disney+ has dropped its latest animated series which follows the life of a young teenage girl who learns she is a human-demon hybrid spawn of Satan.

The series, titled Little Demon, is set 13 years after the Devil impregnated a single “reluctant mother,” resulting in the birth of their “antichrist” daughter Chrissy.

Disney Plus Informer describes the show as “an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza. It has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan, and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.”

The series is said to feature demonic witchcraft, pagan rituals, gratuitous blood, gore, and nudity.

Little Demons is not the first series Disney has aired promoting Satanism. In 2020, the company introduced its first bisexual child as a lead character in the kid’s series The Owl House, created by Dana Terrace.

The story follows a 14-year-old bisexual Dominican-American girl who is intent on becoming a witch after stumbling upon a portal to the Demon Realm where she befriends a rebellious witch.

According to Newsweek, Alex Hirsch, a writer and animator who previously worked with the series’ creator on the show, Gravity Falls, said: “[Terrace] wanted to pick my brain in the early days of the series, when the original pitch was ‘girl hangs out with witch in hell.’”

Artist Ricky Cometa said, “When Dana first approached me, she said that ‘we’re trying to make this demon realm part of Disney,’ which is something I didn’t think would happen.”

Cometa went on to say, “We really wanted to make this demon realm feel like home, and just had to figure out how to do it.”

Little Demon began streaming on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday, September 1.