Democrat Sends KKK Hood Image to Candace Owens, Twitter Says It Doesn’t Violate Standards

A failed Democrat congressional candidate has sent Candace Owens a photograph of a Ku Klux Klan hood after she noted that violence against blacks and Asians is primarily committed by black people.

“The #1 violent offenders against black people are other black people. The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people. But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world.”

The #1 violent offenders against black people are other black people.



The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people.



But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world. 🤡🤡🤡 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2021

In response to Owen’s tweet, Democrat Liam O’Mara tweeted a photograph of a Klan hood, adding: “Yikes. You may’ve dropped this.”

Owens retweeted O’Mara’s response, saying: “How do we feel about Democrats sending photos of Ku Klux Klan hoods to black conservatives as an insult because I’m pretty sure–as my grandfather is still alive and breathing and suffered the REAL klansmen in his youth–that this is RACIST and you are a PIG for sending this.”

How do we feel about Democrats sending photos of Ku Klux Klan hoods to black conservatives as an insult because I’m pretty sure—as my grandfather is still alive and breathing and suffered the REAL klansmen in his youth— that this is RACIST and you are a PIG for sending this. https://t.co/714CFuWYUs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

Owens then reported the tweet to Twitter, however, the platform responded telling Owens that the post did not violate any of Twitter’s rules.

“For everyone that is suing @Twitter for clear cut bias–they have written to me to let me know that sending klansmen hoods to black people does not violate any of their rules,” Owens tweeted.

“Racism is okay on this platform. Thanks @TwitterSafety!”

For everyone that is suing @Twitter for clear cut bias— they have written to me to let me know that sending klansmen hoods to black people does not violate any of their rules.



Racism is okay on this platform. Thanks @TwitterSafety! pic.twitter.com/UsQeU3ENi0 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

Owens soon after called the Riverside County Sheriff Department where she filed a police report against O’Mara.

“Just got off the phone with the Riverside County Sheriff Department. Guess who is filing a police report against you for your little klansmen act that you keep defending? I am done with you racist Democrats thinking you can do and say whatever you want to black conservatives.”

“Might not be a crime on Twitter but guess what?! It’s a crime in the real world. @TwitterSafety you should be ashamed of yourself for allowing this to fly.”

Might not be a crime on Twitter but guess what?!

It’s a crime in the real world. @TwitterSafety you should be ashamed of yourself for allowing this to fly. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

The police will explain to you why you can’t send klansmen hoods to black people. I just completed the police report locally which will be transferred to Riverside county.

I did this on behalf of black conservatives everywhere who are sick and tired of unchecked racist Democrats — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

At this point, O’Mara began to backtrack on his tweet and even offered something of an apology for sending the image, but Owens wasn’t buying it.

“The only reason you’re apologizing now is because I am filing a police report. You spent all morning trying to justify the imagery by claiming my statistics were racist,” Owens said.

“Want to stomp out white supremacy? Don’t be a white guy who sends klansmen hoods to black people.”

The only reason you’re apologizing now is because I am filing a police report. You spent all morning trying to justify the imagery by claiming my statistics were racist.



Want to stomp out white supremacy? Don’t be a white guy who sends klansmen hoods to black people. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

O’Mara soon after deactivated his Twitter account:

