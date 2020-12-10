Daniel Andrews Appoints Himself High Priest Of All Faiths

Dictator Daniel Andrews has positioned himself as the high priest of all faiths in seeking to ban 'I can change', a belief held by many same-sex attracted people.













Speaking of his government’s new anti-conversion bill that would make it an offence to so much as pray for change, the Victorian Premier yesterday in parliament condemned anybody who would support the “worst form of bigoted quackery imaginable”.

Andrews admitted he rarely spoke of his “faith” as it was “personal and private”, and said the bigotry of others was an “insult”, without defining how his bill was not bigoted.

“To be told you are broken, you are wrong, you are a sin, you’re unwell, infected even, just for being who you are is deeply offensive – most of all it is cruel,” Andrews railed against same attracted people who want to change.

“Some faith leaders have been critical of these provisions, critical of a law to ban the worst form of bigoted quackery imaginable.

“This is not kindness and love, or the protection of the vulnerable and persecuted. This is not something to be proud of. This is not what I pray for,” Andrews said.

Dictator Andrews’ kindness is tyranny and sets him up as the high priest of a state-controlled religion.

The Labor government bill proposes 10 years imprisonment or huge fines for anyone caught trying to “suppress” or “change” someone‘s sexuality or gender identity.

May we resist his incursion into freedom of conscience and squash bigoted quasi-religious grandstanding as unwelcome to all reasonable, freedom-loving Australians.

Dr Dale Stephenson of Crossway Baptist Church expands on the bill and its implications below:

