‘Climate Emergency’ Declared One Week After COVID State of Emergency Ends

Just one week after ending its two-year-long COVID State of Emergency, South Australia has declared a Climate Emergency Declaration.

Just one week after ending its two-year-long COVID State of Emergency, South Australia has declared a Climate Emergency Declaration.

Advertisement

The motion was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, making it the first Australian state, apart from the ACT, to do so.

Environment Minister, Susan Close told 9News the move is about acknowledging the truth about Climate Change.

Advertisement

“By itself, it doesn’t change anything, except for one thing: It tells the truth,” she said. “And that actually does matter. That is more than mere symbolism.”

The outlet also reported that the declaration was supported by the state opposition, “although the Liberals are demanding real action to follow.”

Sky News Australia noted that the motion thus far is unlike the state’s COVID Emergency Declaration in that it will not grant the government more powers.