Christless Conservatism Will Fail

As long as conservatism shies away from the need to be centred on Christianity it will fail.

There are many conservatives seeking to win the culture war with as little input from the Scriptures and theology as possible. But underlying all of the issues that conservatives and the right seek to address, there is an evil spiritual force at work.

It is a spiritual force that is anti-man, anti-woman, anti-family, anti-nation, anti-Christian and anti-all that is good, beautiful, and true. It is an evil spiritual force that has even convinced much of the church of its positions, thereby co-opting large portions of the church. Therefore, you need to use the Spiritual weapons (the Word of God, the Gospel, and prayer) to engage in these efforts.

To those who shy away from the idea of culture wars, the Neville Chamberlains of the Church, remember that Paul told us this:

“Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience. 7 Therefore do not become partners with them; 8 for at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light 9 (for the fruit of light is found in all that is good and right and true), 10 and try to discern what is pleasing to the Lord.” Ephesians 5:6-10

At the core of the Christian message is the recognition of the clash of light and dark. Light opposes dark and dark opposes light. These cultures are opposed to each other.

From how we conduct our own lives, through to how we influence others in the church and are influenced, through to wider society, there is always this conflict between light and dark.

It is the air we breathe until we enter into our final rest with our Father in heaven. It’s our job to do our part to extend the kingdom of God in our own lives and sphere of influence.