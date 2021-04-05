Christian TV Channel Fined for Airing “Harmful” Claims About the Pandemic

The program allegedly described the pandemic as an event "planned" by the "deep state," and labelled the vaccines as a "sinister" means of implanting "nanochips."















A Christian television channel in the UK has been fined £125,000 by a broadcasting regulator for airing “harmful” claims about the C0VID-19 pandemic.

Ofcom took action against Loveworld Limited after its 29-hour program entitled Global Day of Prayer included comments that described C0VID-19 as an event “planned” by the “deep state.”

The program also described the vaccines as “sinister” and suggested the rollout could be used to implant “nanochips.”

In a statement issued by the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom said they have “imposed a financial penalty of £125,000 on Loveworld Limited after a programme broadcast on its religious service Loveworld Television Network featured inaccurate and potentially harmful claims about the C-ronavirus without providing adequate protection for viewers.

The statement went on to say: “This was the second time in a year that the broadcaster breached our rules on accuracy in news, and harm in its coverage of the C-ronavirus.

“Ofcom considered these breaches to be serious, repeated and reckless, warranting the imposition of a statutory sanction beyond the direction to broadcast a statement of our findings that Ofcom issued in its Decision published 15 January 2021.”

We may not all agree with what the program said, but surely we can all defend their right to say it.

