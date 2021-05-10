Chinese Military Document from 2015 Discusses Weaponizing Coronavirus: “A New Era of Genetic Weapons”

"Biological weapons will not only cause widespread morbidity and mass casualties, but also induce formidable psychological pressures that could affect combat effectiveness," the document states.















A 2015 document produced by Chinese military scientists discusses weaponizing SARS coronavirus and heralding “a new era of genetic weapons” to “induce formidable psychological pressures that could affect combat effectiveness,” Sky News Australia has reported.

The book, titled The Unnatural Origin of SARS, A New Species of Man-Made Viruses As Genetic Weapons, was written by People’s Liberation Army scientists and senior Chinese public health officials five years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The document, published by the Government-owned, Chinese Military Medical Science Press, states:

“Large-scale biological weapon attacks can cause many indirect consequences in addition to human casualties. Major impacts include an enormous burden on the healthcare system. Biological weapon attacks have a much-prolonged effect than conventional attacks like an explosion, it may also carry highly contagious diseases that can be transmitted through various means.

“Biological weapons will not only cause widespread morbidity and mass casualties, but also induce formidable psychological pressures that could affect combat effectiveness.

“Just like other disasters, people will live under fear of attack for a considerable period of time after an attack, causing brief or lasting psychological impairment among some.

“In other words, attacks using biological weapons can cause acute and chronic psychological and mental illnesses, such as acute stress reactions.”

