Big Win in Virginia, Big Defeat of Radicalism

A huge upset win for conservatives in the US:

I have said it before: politics is not everything. But politics is still important nonetheless. And when elections are held in which conservative values and principles trounce leftist ones, that is good news indeed. And that is what has just occurred in the United States.

In a surprising and devastating blow to the political left in America, Republican Glenn Youngkin – a conservative Christian businessman – looks to have won the Virginia governor’s race, beating former Democrat governor Terry McAuliffe. Most experts did not expect this, with Virginia being a big-time blue state – a Democrat stronghold. And it was a much bigger voter turnout than expected.

But the radical leftist policies of McAuliffe had turned off far too many sensible voters. And it looks to have been a clean sweep, with the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General positions also going to the Republicans. And despite all the lies from the Dems that the Republican team was nothing but white racists and nationalists, Winsome Sears, the new Lieutenant Governor, is a Black woman – and a Christian!

This is a massive win for the Republicans and a real slap in the face to the radical Democrats, and it will have real significant repercussions for the 2022 midterm elections. And beyond. All this is giving the Democrats a major headache right now – and rightly so!

Local issues and bigger tickets items both contributed to this big win. The school closures, Critical Race Theory, and the infamous trans sexual assaults on girls in the Loudoun County school district were all major parts of what swung this. I mentioned before how the school board had been pushing radical trans ideology and covering up sexual assaults.

And see more on this important issue here.

Especially galling to so many parents was how they had been regarded by the left as fringe nutters for being concerned about how their children were being treated and educated. Being labelled racists and bigots and white supremacists and domestic terrorists by so many on the left really enraged these parents. Everyone from Biden to CNN to local teacher unions ran with this deplorable line that parents were violent thugs seeking to take over school board meetings as they voiced their concerns about all this.

Imagine being labelled such things simply because you care deeply about your sons’ and daughters’ education. These parents were sick of all the leftist PC trash being forced down their children’s throats. Parents, not school boards, should be the ones who decide how and what children are taught.

For a humorous piece by the satire site, Babylon Bee concerning “Terry McAuliffe Baffled That Telling Parents The State Owns Their Children Wasn’t A Winning Strategy” see this.

But there were also bigger issues such as the ongoing porous southern US border under Biden, his appalling Afghanistan debacle and the like that alerted many voters to the dangers of Democrat leftism. So this was as much of a rejection of the Biden administration as it was a referendum on local issues (recall that both Biden and Obama campaigned there). Indeed, McAuliffe had kept saying that a vote for Youngkin was a vote for Trump. Well, there you go. How the tables have turned.

The truth is this: while the left has a stranglehold on many key institutions (the media, higher education, Big Tech, popular culture, etc), it does not have one vital thing: the majority of the people. The voters spoke and spoke clearly in Virginia: they are sick and tired of the political left and its dangerous policies.

Other gubernatorial races include the one in New Jersey where it looks like Republican Jack Ciattarelli may have just beaten the incumbent Democrat Governor Phil Murphy, who had also been expected to win easily. And there were contests such as the Minneapolis mayoral and city council races. Leftists there lost a vote to dismantle the police. Blacks have been the hardest hit by this insane policy, and many Black leaders had stood up to speak against it.

Moderate Democrats really need to wake up here. The Democrat Party has become far too extreme in its radical secular leftism. Even US VP Kamala Harris recently admitted when she campaigned in Virginia that the result of this race would have real implications for the rest of the country in the days ahead.

That’s for sure. Biden and Co must be shaking in their boots right now. This is a huge slap in the face to the Democrats and their far-left lunacy. Moderate Dems will need to decide real soon just which way they will proceed in the near future. They need to resist moving to the left, and they need to rein in their far-left colleagues.

Bear in mind that all the final votes are not yet counted in these various contests. But at the time of this writing, things were looking very good indeed not just for the Republican party, but for ordinary concerned Americans who have become sick and tired of seeing their country being destroyed by the hardcore leftist ideology and policies of the radical Democrats.

I started by saying that politics is not everything. And it needs to be pointed out that while we know that a whole lot of people voted, and voted against the Dems, we will not so easily know how many Americans were praying and seeking God’s face, to bring an end to all the Democrat madness wreaking havoc in the land.

An informed people who vote wisely who are also a praying people make for a powerful force indeed. May it keep on keeping on.

