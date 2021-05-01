Australian Prime Minister Warns Against Moral Corrosion and Identity Politics

Scott Morrison’s Menzies Moment: “Liberty is not borne of the State…”















10 Shares

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison has rejected identity politics and cancel culture in a speech delivered to the United Israel Appeal Dinner, in Randwick, NSW.

Advertisement

Morrison’s April 29 address wasn’t a thunderous “no,” but it was an encouraging reiteration of comments he’d originally made during an informal speech at the Australian Christian Churches conference held on the Gold Coast the previous weekend.

One that inadvertently triggered a meltdown amongst the radical leftist vanguard because (a) he seemingly didn’t ask their permission, (b) didn’t officially schedule it on his Prime Ministerial calendar, and (c) a Christian Prime Minister giving a speech at a Christian conference, was a bridge too far for the “Australia is supposed to be a secular country” blusteringly bigoted, anti-Christian belligerents.

Advertisement

The essence of his speech reinforces a commitment from the third-highest office in the land, after God and Governor-General, that Australia won’t be led by extremists on the left, who are demanding total conformity to their divisive ideological agenda.

This all sounds promising, but there is a caveat. Morrison’s words are dimmed by the Liberal National Party appearing to follow the direction of Australian Labor’s virtue signalling vote grab, by implementing gender quotas.

With this in tow, we’d be fools to not ask whether the Prime Minister was fully committed to his convictions?

If the Prime Minister’s commitment to tackling the toxins of identity politics and cancel culture is an authentic “no – full stop!” we are seeing a watershed moment in Australian politics.

Morrison’s boldness wasn’t a Menzies sonic boom, heard when the Liberal founder, and Prime Minister, stood in the gap for all Australians with ‘The Forgotten People,’ and his perceptive, if not over-the-top-at-times, consistent defence of Australia’s [Classical] Liberal Democracy, against the totalitarianism of Communism at the height of its insidious power.

Advertisement

This said, Morrison’s address was, in many ways, a Menzies moment.

Scott Morrison drove home the message of community and individual responsibility; of offering grace towards our neighbours through the Biblical Christian emphasis on an “inherent dignity” handed to humanity by way of the being made in the image of God (Imago Dei).

Liberty, the Prime Minister said, “is not borne of the state but rests with the individual, for whom morality must be a personal responsibility.”

Advertisement

He adds, “This is not about state power. This is not about market power. This is about morality and personal responsibility… That is the moral responsibility and covenant, I would argue, of citizenship. Not to think we can leave it to someone else.

“Community begins with the individual, not the state, not the marketplace… to realise true community we must first appreciate each individual human being matters.”

Then Morrison qualifies his meaning stating that, “In this context, we must protect against the social and moral corrosion caused by the misuse of social media, and tendency to commodify human beings through identity politics.

“We must never surrender the truth that the experience and value of every human being is unique and personal. You are more, we are more, individually, more than the things others try to identify us by, you by, in this age of identity politics.”

“You are more than your gender, you are more than your race, you are more than your sexuality, you are more than your ethnicity, you are more than your religion, your language group, your age.”

Finally, and with justification, Morrison solemnly nails the fascist nature of identity politics, cancel culture, and by extension Critical Race Theory/Queer theory, asserting:

“Throughout history, we’ve seen what happens when people are defined solely by the group they belong to, or an attribute they have, or an identity they possess. The Jewish community understands that better than any in the world.”

Cancel culture and identity politics are birthed from the same DNA found in Communism, Nazism, and Islamism. They are totalitarianism proper.

That Australians have a Prime Minister publicly moving against this new authoritarianism, is, to lean on the sentiment expressed by CDP leader, Lyle Shelton, a gift.

This, Shelton said, “has been Morrison’s finest hour as PM. For a politician who is known more for his pragmatism, this is a welcome and necessary shift.”

I’m a little more cautious. At the moment Morrison’s words are just that, words.

They come from the same Prime Minister whose Communist Chinese inspired anti-COVID counter measures hurt civil liberties, and came without any promise of preserving those liberties, hand-in-hand with his Government’s fight against the Communist COVID virus.



They also come from a PM who entertains the hysterical dogma of apocalyptic climate change catastrophisers.

Hopefully, Morrison’s new speech suggests a new direction.

Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister that no one seems to be able to box in, pin down, or label, no matter how hard they try, has gone into bat, shouldering his fair share of the burden for the sake of our civil liberties.

As such, Morrison has delivered one of the best speeches of his time in office and is to be commended for it.

You can watch the speech here.

Related