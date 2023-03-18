A Huge Win for the People in the Netherlands

"Under the guise of saving the planet, the secular left has been waging war on farmers, and Holland has been at the forefront of this."

I and others have said it before: ‘No farms, no food.’ But if the Great Reset boys get their way, that is not a problem, since the elites want us all to feast on insects anyway, while they still get to enjoy their steaks in private. Under the guise of saving the planet, the secular left has been waging war on farmers, and Holland has been at the forefront of this.

The EU and elitist governments are wanting to shut down small farms as part of their plans to get ever more control over the masses. And the perfect way to do this is for the state to get full control of food production. That is what this battle is all about.

They are using the excuse of a ‘nitrogen crisis.’ They think the farmers are polluting the planet by the use of fertilisers and the like. So to keep us all safe, they want to squash these hard-working farmers, closing down so many viable and productive farms. We don’t want to think about how the Dutch – and others – will be fed if the elites head down this path.

As I wrote in an earlier piece:

The Dutch are a tolerant people, and they have a long-standing reputation for that. I lived in the Netherlands for five years and saw it on display, and Dutch history is filled with examples of the Dutch offering help and aid to others. But right now a lot of Dutch citizens are NOT being very tolerant about what is happening to them. And rightly so. I refer to the tens of thousands of farmers who have come out in protest against the globalist elites and their fear-mongering over climate change and their plans to radically change Dutch farming. The government is effectively stealing land from Dutch farmers due to a supposed nitrogen crisis.

Thus it is terrific news that in the recent Dutch elections people power has trumped the woke bureaucrats. In a shock result, the Farmer-Citizen Movement did very well in Thursday’s election. Here is how one news report tells the story:

The Netherlands faced a political earthquake Thursday after a farmers’ protest party won key elections, throwing the government’s environmental policies into disarray. The upstart Farmer-Citizen Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging) or BBB, which was only set up four years ago, is set to be the biggest party in the Dutch upper house of parliament with 16 to 17 seats. The party rode a wave of protests against plans by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition to cut nitrogen emissions by slashing livestock numbers and possibly closing farms. The Dutch protests garnered global attention and reaped international support, including from former US president Donald Trump and a host of far-right figures. “The people have made their voices heard, and how,” BBB leader Caroline van der Plas said as the results emerged overnight. “The coalition should take this very seriously.” Wednesday’s Dutch regional elections — which are crucial as they determine the shape of the senate — saw the BBB win the most votes in at least eight of the country’s 12 provinces with more results to follow. Several Dutch newspapers described it as a “monster victory”. The daily tabloid De Telegraaf headline said “Kabbboem” – a play on the party’s name and the sound of an explosion. The BBB tapped into wider populist sentiments, including people who felt ignored by Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving leader now in his 13th year in power. An upside-down Dutch flag became a symbol of their protest and could be seen flying on poles in rural areas across the Netherlands. “The historic gain of the BoerBurgerBeweging is the result of many protest votes,” wrote Marleen de Rooy, political reporter for the NOS public broadcaster. “Our worries are not over yet, but at least we can fly the flag the right side up again,” BBB party chairman Erik Stegink said in a tweet on Thursday.

The article continues:

The farmers’ leader Van der Plas — who appeared on the front of several newspapers covering her mouth in shock with her trademark bright green fingernails — immediately vowed to challenge the farms policy. The Dutch government says it needs to reduce nitrogen emissions by 50 percent by 2030, blaming fertilisers and manure from agriculture in particular for pollution. It says it must comply with a Dutch court order saying it had breached EU rules on nitrogen emissions affecting soil and water. But the farmers say they are being treated unfairly compared to other industries. Their cause has resonated in the tiny lowlands country that is proud of its farming tradition and its position as the world’s second largest agricultural exporter after the United States. Farmers have held months of protests, blockading government buildings with tractors and dumping manure on motorways. They also rallied in The Hague on Saturday ahead of the vote.

One of the young activists who has been involved in this fight is Eva Vlaardingerbroek. She has been bravely speaking out against this and other elitist globalist agenda items. I have often featured her as an example of a young person who is energetically fighting the machine, and getting some runs on the board. I quoted her in another piece on the Dutch resistance:

“I don’t care what people, the media or the establishment say about me anymore. I would much rather be called a ‘radical’ in the fight against evil, than a moderate. And so should you. When you speak up and you stop being afraid of what they say about you, they lose their power.”

Just before the Dutch election Eva (and others, including our own Alexandra Marshall) chatted with Mark Steyn about what was happening in Holland and elsewhere.

And this short interview with Eva helps us to see the fight the Dutch (and all of us) are in:

Lastly, we have a lengthy interview with Eva by Jordan Peterson which is well worth watching.

Of interest, in that Peterson interview, Eva was rather pessimistic about the possible election results (the interview was done a few days before it took place). So she might now be somewhat surprised, as would many others. Sometimes we win a few battles!

But as the BBB chairman said, the war is not over yet. Still, it is quite encouraging to see this example of people power in action, taking on the EU and other globalist bodies. There is hope yet, so keep on fighting the good fight.