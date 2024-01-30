A Crime Against Humanity: False Propaganda and Deadly Covid-19 Policies in Brazil

We should know by now that Brazil, the world’s fifth largest country by area and the seventh most populous, has been turned into a leftist dictatorship supported by authoritarian judges, and that thousands of innocent people are being imprisoned and persecuted for the “crime” of merely expressing their political opinions against the government and the judiciary.[1]

To complete the dramatic picture, now the government has decided to engage itself in a compulsory vaccination program based on false and misleading propaganda about the efficacy and safety of mRNA vaccines.

The official narrative in Brazil with regards to mRNA vaccines hasn’t changed. The radical leftist President Lula da Silva and his authoritarian government continue to force the population into compulsory vaccination, insisting, despite all evidence to the contrary, that such vaccines are safe, efficacious, and working well.

Believe it or not, according to the Brazilian government:

“In addition to enhanced protection, compared to those who have not taken the vaccine, Anvisa and the Ministry of Health (MS) reinforce that the risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the myocardium, muscle tissue of the heart) and pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium, the membrane that surrounds the heart) associated with vaccines against Covid-19 remain low. Therefore, the recommendation is for the continuity of vaccination since, so far, the benefits of these vaccines far outweigh the risks, maintaining the rate of 30 cases per million for the general population.”[2]

This claim is entirely false and misleading as demonstrated by both the science and the statistics.

First of all, we now know all too well that those who are vaccinated can still catch and transmit the virus.

For example, a study conducted by the Upper Midwest Regional Accelerator for Genomic Surveillance, which was founded by the Rockefeller Foundation, concluded that the vaccinated can still catch and transmit Covid-19 and, once infected, are as likely to infect others as the unvaccinated.[3]

Writing in The Lancet, Carlos Franco-Paredes, an American professor of infectious diseases, comments:

Advertisement

“Researchers in California observed no major differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in terms of SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in the nasopharynx, even in those with proven asymptomatic infection”.[4]

In reality, Cleveland Clinic researchers have found that people who receive two or more doses of the mRNA vaccine are more likely to get infected with Covid-19. They found that, among 48,344 working-aged Cleveland Clinic employees, those not “up-to-date” on vaccination had a lower risk of Covid-19 than those “up-to-date”.[5]

Recently, on January 11, the Lula administration made the following announcement through the Brazilian Health Ministry: “Did you know that those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are less likely to develop myocarditis?” [6]

This information is completely false and misleading. In reality, a number of blind-reviewed papers published in respected scientific publications have directly linked these vaccines with a higher risk of myocarditis, and even Pfizer scientists also acknowledge that there has been increased cases of myocarditis after vaccination.[7]

Advertisement

For example, a study published in October 2022 in the prestigious journal Vaccines reports the results of the autopsy of patients who had no history of Covid-19 infection.[8] The academic article provides compelling evidence that their death was directly caused by the mRNA vaccine.[9]

Dr Peter McCullough, a leading and renowned cardiologist, comments that “under no circumstances” should anyone receive a Covid-19 vaccine “because of the damage it can do to the heart”.[10] This is so because evidence shows that heart damage can be caused by an mRNA vaccine.[11]

According to Dr Ross Walker, a practicing cardiologist with 40 years of clinical experience in New South Wales, mRNA vaccines are “very pro-inflammatory”. He thinks that they should never have been mandated.[12] On 24 November 2022, Dr Walker commented:

I don’t think we should be having the mRNA vaccines. I’ve seen in my own practice as a private cardiologist 60-70 patients over the past 12 months who have had similar reactions to this. Whether it’s pericarditis or the more serious myocarditis, I’ve seen a lot of people get chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations.[13]

More recently, a comprehensive comparative research analysis by Rancourt et al. found that COVID-19 vaccines are directly associated with the rise in the mortality rate among countries of the Southern Hemisphere.

Seventeen countries were studied by these researchers: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand and Uruguay. In these 17 countries, they found no evidence of any beneficial effect of COVID-19 vaccination on all-cause mortality nor any proportional reduction in the mortality rate. [14] And since the excess mortality in these countries occurred precisely after rollouts, these vaccines certainly did not reduce serious illness enough to reduce any risk of death, and quite the contrary.[15]

According to Dr Kenji Yamamoto, a cardiovascular surgeon who works at Okamura Memorial Hospital in Shizuoka, Japan, “as a safety measure, further booster vaccinations should be discontinued”. [16]

So, why is the Brazilian government deliberately deceiving its own people about the efficacy and safety of vaccines?

The Brazilian Health Ministry has added the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine to the country’s National Immunization Program (PNI) for children 6 months to 5 years old. [17] The new policy requires at least three doses of the vaccine.

The first two doses must be administered four weeks apart, while the third dose will be administered eight weeks after the second dose.[18]

Given the already known inefficacy and potential harms of mRNA vaccines, such a decision to impose the mRNA vaccination is both immoral and unscientific. Certainly, the potential for severe injury from the Covid vaccines is a matter that deserves serious reflection.

As properly stated in an article published by the British Medical Journal:

“From a public health standpoint, it makes poor sense to impose vaccine side-effects on people at minimal risk of severe COVID-19. The argument that it protects others is weak or contrary to evidence”.[19]

As can be seen, the Brazilian government is deliberately misleading its own people about the safety and efficacy of these mRNA vaccines, a reality that has been further strengthened by the empirical data.[20] Indeed, it is well-established that COVID-19 vaccine injections have caused and are likely to cause the deaths of individuals.

Of course, these mRNA vaccines are neither safe nor efficacious. However, it is now patently clear that the Brazilian government’s modus operandi has been encouraged by the oligarchic power leadership and globalist forces of the world.[21]

As a consequence, everyone in Brazil, including children as young as 6 months, continue to be subject to a dangerous pharmaceutical experiment with potentially tragic consequences to the health of the entire population. This is, therefore, a crime against humanity committed by the Brazilian government that needs to be exposed to the world.

Augusto Zimmermann is Professor and Head of Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education. He is also a former Associate Law Dean (Research) at Murdoch University, a former Commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia. Professor Zimmermann is the author of several books on Brazilian Constitutional Law, including the co-author of ‘Merchants of Death: Global Oligarchs War on Humanity’ (USA Press, 2023). See: https://www.amazon.com.au/Merchants-Death-Global-Oligarchs-Humanity/dp/1962907023

[1] Augusto Zimmermann, ‘1,000 Political Prisoners: The Menace of Judicial Tyranny in Brazil’, Caldron Pool, 12 December 2024, at https://caldronpool.com/1000-political-prisoners-the-menace-of-judicial-tyranny-in-brazil/ See also:

[2] https://www.instagram.com/p/C19woF2rBpF/

[3] Kasen K Riemersma et al., ‘Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Individuals Have a Similar Viral Loads in Communities with a High Prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant’, MedRxiv, 31 July 2021, at https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.31.21261387v1?

[4] Carlos Franco-Paredes, ‘Transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 among the fully vaccinated individuals, The Lancet, Jan. 2022, available at https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(21)00768-4/fulltext.

[5] Nabin K. Shrestha, Patrick C. Burke, Any S. Nowacki, and Steven M. Gordon, ‘Risk of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) among Those Up-to-Date and Not Up-to-Date on COVID-19 Vaccination’, MedRxiv, 12 June 2023, at https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.06.09.23290893v1.full.pdf

[6] https://www.instagram.com/p/C19woF2rBpF/

[7] Zachary Stieber, ‘Pfizer Identified ‘Most Likely’ Mechanism for Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccination’, The Epoch Times, 22 March 2023, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/pfizer-identified-most-likely-mechanism-for-heart-inflammation-after-covid-19-vaccination_5139370.html?ea_src=open&ea_med=searchtra.

[8] Michael Mörz, ‘A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19’ (2022) 10 (10) Vaccines 1651, https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/10/1651

[9] Dr John Campbell, ‘Vaccine brain injury’, YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZhzWzoPB3M&t=617s

[10] Rebecca Weisser, ‘No jab, no transplant’, The Spectator Australia,: Covid vaccine rules are heartless and senseless’, The Spectator Australia, 25 February 2023, at https://www.spectator.com.au/2023/02/no-jab-no-transplant/

[11] Jennifer Margulis and Joe Wang, ‘Doctors Around the World Say It’s Time to Stop the Shots, Valley News, March 12, 2023;Jennifer Margulis and Joe Wang, ‘Doctors Around the World Say It’s Time to Stop the Shots’, The Epoch Times, 11 March 2023, at https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/doctors-around-the-world-say-its-time-to-stop-the-shots_5103024.html?ea_src=open&ea_med=search.

[12] https://www.drrosswalker.com/about-us/

[13] ‘Teenager forced to miss HSC exams after reaction to COVID vaccine’, 2GB Sydney, November 24, 2023, at https://www.2gb.com/teenager-describes-terrifying-adverse-reaction-from-covid-vaccine/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

[14] Denis G. Rancourt PhD, Marine Baudin PhD, Joseph Hickey PhD and Jérémie Mercier PhD, ‘COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere’, Correlation – Research in Public Interest, Report, 17 September 2023, 9. https://correlation-canada.org/covid-19-vaccine-associated-mortality-in-the-southern-hemisphere/

[15] Denis G. Rancourt PhD, Marine Baudin PhD, Joseph Hickey PhD and Jérémie Mercier PhD, ‘COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Mortality in the Southern Hemisphere’, Correlation – Research in Public Interest, Report, 17 September 2023, 9. https://correlation-canada.org/covid-19-vaccine-associated-mortality-in-the-southern-hemisphere/

[16] Dr Kenji Yamamoto, ‘Adverse effects of COVID-18 vaccines and measures to prevent them’, (2022) 19 Virology Journal 100, at https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12985-022-01831-0/

[17] Tomaz Silva, ‘COVID-19 Vaccine to be Included in Brazilian Immunization Program: Yearly vaccination is scheduled to commence in 2024’, Agência Brasil, at https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/en/saude/noticia/2023-11/covid-19-vaccine-be-included-brazilian-immunization-program

[18] ‘Vacinação de crianças será obrigatória a partir de 2024’, Brasil 61, 13 November 2023, at https://brasil61.com/n/covid-19-vacinacao-de-criancas-sera-obrigatoria-a-partir-de-2024-bras2310117

[19] David Bell and Roland Salmon, ‘Public Health Logic of COVID-19 Vaccinations’, The British Medical Journal, 6 September 2021, available at https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2180/rr-4. See also: “Covid-19: JCVI Opts Not to Recommend Universal Vaccination of 12-15 Year Olds’, The British Medical Journal, 03 September 2021, available at https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2180.

[20] Zachary Stieber, ‘Australian Authorities to Stop Reporting Vaccination Status of Hospitalizations, Deaths’, Nexus Newsfed.com, 9 January 2023, https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/health-healing/australian-authorities-to-stop-reporting-vaccination-status-of-hospitalizations-deaths/

[21] Augusto Zimmermann, ‘Brazil: The Installation of a Brutal Socialist Dictatorship’, The Spectator Australia, 21 January 2023, at https://www.spectator.com.au/2023/01/brazil-the-installation-of-a-brutal-socialist-dictatorship/