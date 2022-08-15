White House Ordered Twitter Ban, Claims Former NYT Journalist

"Late last week, Berenson posted evidence online showing Twitter employees discussing questions from the White House about why he hadn’t been kicked off the platform."

Former New York Times Journalist, and “COVID-19 vaccine” sceptic, Alex Berenson, has revealed his 2021 Twitter ban was due to pressure from the Biden administration.

Late last week, Berenson posted evidence online showing Twitter employees discussing questions from the White House about why he ‘hadn’t been kicked off the platform.’

Screenshots of the April 2021 Slack communique, obtained through a lawsuit, suggest White House officials demanded Berenson be booted from the platform for “misinformation.”

One of the screenshots provided by the journalist mentions Biden’s senior C0VID-I9 commissar, Andrew Slavitt, who apparently labelled Berenson ‘the epicentre for disinformation that radiated outwards to the persuadable public.’

Twitter officials banned Berenson in August 2021 for an anti-mandate post, where he stated that the hyped-up experimental “preventatives” were not “vaccines” because they didn’t ‘stop infection or transmission.’

Defending his claims against suggestions that the White House correspondence with Twitter officials was interrogative, not imperative, the 48-year-old journalist said: “When the cop puts his hand up and says, ‘Can you step back, sir?’ nobody with any sense says, ‘Is that just a question?'”

Berenson published the revelations in a substack article on Friday, explaining: “Federal officials appear to have gone far beyond generically encouraging Twitter to support Covid vaccines or discourage ‘misinformation’ (i.e. information that the government does not like), and instead targeted me personally.”

He added, “The message, and others, make clear that top federal officials targeted me specifically, potentially violating my basic First Amendment right to free speech.”

According to Berenson, his Twitter account was suspended in mid-July for the first time.

This wasn’t long after the – everyone who isn’t a Democrat is a domestic terrorist – President ‘complained publicly that social media companies were “killing people” by encouraging,’ “anti-vaxxers.”

The former NYT journalist’s account was perma-banned a month later in line with Joe Biden’s now infamously ill-informed declaration that the Communist Chinese virus, was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Along with the two screenshots, Berenson said there are ‘other documents, including emails showing [some] reporters [also] asking Twitter to take action against [him].’

His account was reinstated in December after Twitter settled a defamation case, acknowledging the perma-ban was wrong.

The revelations are part of a ‘Berenson v. Biden (and Slavitt)’ lawsuit the journalist said was ‘coming soon.’

If Berenson succeeds in this new judicial quest for remediation, the author is likely to chase defamation lawsuits against legacy media organisations who smeared him as an “anti-vaxxer” and “COVID conspiracy theorist;” ergo, a threat to public health.

These organisations include Rolling Stone, Business Insider, Forbes, and The Daily Beast (see here, here, here, and here).

Likewise, The Atlantic ran a verbose hit piece on Berenson in April 2021 denigrating the Yale-educated writer, by stating, among other things, that he was contributing to a ‘steaming pile of [right-wing] b***t,’ by voicing his concerns about the “vaccines.”

The “pro-science” author of the piece proudly accused Berenson of being a ‘peddler of doubt,’ declaring that his [qualms] didn’t ‘survive contact with expert opinion.’

One year on, and recent admissions from Australia’s Victorian health officials appear to contradict The Atlantic’s claims against Berenson, proving the hit piece conceited, false, and dangerously misleading.

What are the consequences for coercing the population to take part in the worlds largest clinical trial that didn’t work as intended or promised (multiple times). Especially when silencing, censoring and ignoring dissenting scientific opinions and advice? pic.twitter.com/bO7iDzenbi — real Rukshan (@therealrukshan) August 15, 2022

In addition to inadvertently admitting the so-called “vaccines” had failed, Victoria’s Chi-Comm CHO, Brett Sutton declared: “There’s no single ‘magic bullet’ against this virus but ventilation and airflow are key to fighting COVID-19. Important to take the long view.”

Bitter, and ironic statements from the world’s most locked-down state outside Communist China.