WATCH: Australian Health Department Can’t Define “Woman”

"It's a question so simple, a kindergartener could answer it. Provided they're attending a kindergarten in Florida... or the 1990s."

This week, Senator Alex Antic threw the Australian Health Department a basic, underarm question.

Advertisement

It’s a question so simple, a kindergartener could answer it. Provided they’re attending a kindergarten in Florida… or the 1990s.

“Can someone please provide me with a definition of what a woman is?” the Senator asked.

Advertisement

Predictably, the question was followed by a well-timed cough and about 15-seconds of awkward silence.

Of course, the panel is terrified, not because they don’t know the answer, but because they know if they answer the question the wrong way, they’ll suffer the wrath of the ever-tolerant progressive brigade. Calls for their head, and all, because biology is bigotry, and all that.

The silence is only broken when Senator Antic presses again, “Department of Health, definition of a man?”

“Definition of a woman?”

“Anyone?”

Advertisement

“Basic stuff.”

Senator Antic then called on Australia’s leading health bureaucrat, Dr Brendan Murphy, Secretary of the Department of Health.

Fumbling for words, Dr Murphy said, “There are a variety of definitions, and I think perhaps to give a more fulsome answer we should take that on notice.”

Advertisement

“It’s a very contested space at the moment,” he added. “There are obviously biological definitions, but there are definitions in how people identify themselves.”

Senator Antic responded, saying: “I’ve only been here two years. That’s the best thing I’ve seen thus far.”

The Australian Health Department's "I'm not a biologist" moment. pic.twitter.com/to7ifPidPY — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) April 6, 2022

The scene is reminiscent of what took place last month as Marsha Blackburn, senior United States senator from Tennessee, asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, to provide a definition for the word ‘woman’.

Jackson, a manga cum laude graduate for Harvard College and supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review, replied: “Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t. Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?"



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: "I can't… I'm not a biologist."



pic.twitter.com/LxdRQ2NGAU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 23, 2022

So, the next time they scold you for questioning the “experts,” remind them that these are the so-called “experts.”