“This Is Actually Happening”: Musk Says Democrats Are Establishing Single-Party Rule Through Mass Illegal Immigration

Elon Musk has shared a nine-point video claiming the Democratic Party is currently attempting to establish a single-party rule in the United States.

Musk shared the one-and-half-minute video with his over 177 million followers over X on Tuesday, adding: “This is actually happening!”

The video, which has attracted almost 40 million views and more than 100,000 retweets, claims the Democratic Party is using illegal immigration to secure the votes of millions of loyal and dependent non-citizens.

The post, which Musk has now pinned to the top of his X account, states:

“The democrat open borders plan to entrench single-party rule explained in under two minutes. One. Flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world. Enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual U.S. states. So far. Two. Prioritize the needs of these millions of non-citizens over the needs of the American citizens with free flights, busses, hotels, meals and phones. Ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them. Three. Keep them in the country at all costs, even when they commit violent crime like murder and rape. Attack the language used to describe the criminals as opposed to the criminals themselves. Slander critics as racist. Four. Ensure their privileges are made irrevocable with city and state sanctuary laws that act as population magnets, codify permanent status and ensure non-cooperation with ICE. Five. Count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives. As of now, that would equal 13 extra congressional districts. A tremendous amount of electoral power. Six. Wage a massive, heavily funded lawfare campaign to change state voting laws that legalize mass mail-in ballots, no signature verification and no proof of citizenship requirements. Making it nearly impossible to prove voter fraud. Seven. Lock in the permanent voting majority with campaign promises of lavish benefits and permanent privileges. Enshrining generational fealty to the Democratic Party. Eight. Win Elections. Nine. Entrenched single-party rule has been achieved. The best part? Your tax dollars are paying for it.”

Musk soon after doubled down on his claim, sharing on X another post that notes that the Supreme Court will now allow the Texas National Guard to arrest and deport illegal aliens within the state.

“Crazy that Texas has to do the job of the Biden administration, which files aggressive legal action to stop the state!” Musk said in his post.

“If anyone still doesn’t believe that ushering in illegals is the goal of the Biden administration, this should convince them,” he added.

Responding to the viral video, former 2024 presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, said, “Once you understand it’s intentional, the rest of it makes sense.

“Forget the ‘conspiracy theory’ framing. The mundane reality is far more dangerous,” Ramaswamy added.

“It’s not just American,” one commenter replied. “This has happened right across the Western world, and is being celebrated as the ‘changing face’ of the once-free, once-prosperous, and once-safe nations our ancestors built.”

Oklahoma State Senator, Dusty Deevers, responded to the video, suggesting the current “regime” is the result of the nation turning its back on God.

“We’re living in a planned invasion under a post-constitutional transgressive regime,” he said. “We get the civil servants we deserve.”

Deevers went on to offer a solution in humility, prayer and repentance towards God.

“The answer is to humble ourselves, pray, and repent before God for not submitting to Christ as King. We must turn from our high treason, confess our sinful pride, give allegiance to Jesus Christ, and be zealous to obey Him.

“Christ can forgive [and] heal our land,” he said, adding, “Lord, send a revival and let it begin in me.”