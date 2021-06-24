Netflix Launches ‘Sexy Beasts’: Reality Dating Show For Couples Dressed Like Animals

Chalk this up as just another reason to #CancelNetflix.















Netflix has released a disturbing trailer for its latest reality dating show and it’s leaving viewers wondering if this is a road we really want to venture down.

Advertisement

The program, titled “Sexy Beasts,” follows a group of singles as they try to find true love on a blind date. The bizarre twist, the couples have to see if they can fall in love with somebody dressed as a “beast.”

“No, you’re not hallucinating,” Netflix said on Twitter yesterday announcing the show. “SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.”

Advertisement

No, you're not hallucinating. SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. On Netflix, 21 July. pic.twitter.com/Puvz3wcD7p — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2021

Users on social media were quick to mark it up as a win for the “furries,” a subculture “interested in anthropomorphic animal characters with human personalities and characteristics.”

While CNN and other left of normal mainstream outlets have argued that “furry fandom” isn’t all about sex, a survey of 4,300 “furies” found 37% said sexual attraction is important in their furry activities.

Another study involving 276 people who self-identified as “furries” found over a third had a “significant sexual interest in furry,” while 46% admitted to having a “minor sexual interest.”

In a separate study, 96.3% of male furry respondents reported viewing furry pornography, compared to 78.3% of females. Males estimated that 50.9% of all furry art they view is pornographic, compared to 30.7% female.

At any rate, in our “post-Christian” culture, it’s clear no taboo will be left unexplored. From sexualizing children in Netflix’s Cuties, to pushing what many would regard as outright pedophilia in their animation Big Mouth.

Advertisement

Chalk this up as just another reason to #CancelNetflix.

Related