Muslim Greens Senator Says Right-Wing Terrorists Have Been In Australia Since the First Fleet Arrived

An Australian Muslim Senator has suggested “right-wing terrorism” has existed in Australia since the First Fleet arrived at Botany Bay in 1788.

New South Wales Greens Senator, Mehreen Faruqi, who previously accused Australians of building their nation on the “invasion and colonisation” of “stolen land,” made the comment in response to a headline that said, “Australia’s first right-wing terrorist jailed for 12 years over plans to attack leftie targets.”

The Pakistani-born Senator tweeted on Friday: “There have been right-wing terrorists in Australia since 1788.”

There have been right-wing terrorists in Australia since 1788. pic.twitter.com/1vMsmFxtwj — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) November 20, 2020

On January 20, 1788, the First Fleet of 11 ships arrived at Botany Bay after a three-month journey from Portsmouth, England. Two days later, Governor Phillip sailed north to Port Jackson with a small expedition party where he discovered and named Sydney Cove.

On January 26, now recognised as Australia Day, the Governor returned with the remainder of the Fleet to establish the first permanent European colony on the continent.

The Fleet included free men, women and children who were mostly of British descent, however, there were also Africans, Americans, and French among the convicts.

In just over 200 years, Australia has become one of the most successful nations on earth, with three cities in the world’s top 10 most livable cities ranking, among many other achievements, making it one of the most sort after nations for migrants, like Faruqi.

Faruqi has previously been accused of being selective in her outrage in response to terrorism. Avi Yemini of Rebel News in October said the Senator had tweeted 42 times about the Christchurch attack on Muslims, but not once when it came to the Islamic terrorist attack carried out in Nice.

