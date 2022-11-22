Maher Likens Left’s Muted Response to FTX Bankruptcy to Silence About Epstein’s Sex Crimes

Left-wing satirist, Bill Maher has weighed in on the biggest Left-wing scandal (since Epstein, and Hunter Biden’s laptop) to never truly see the light of day.

The LA-based host of HBO American talk show, Real-Time, known for his reserved admiration of Donald Trump, contempt for Biblical Christianity, and mockery of religion in general, slammed the spectacular failure of the 32-billion-dollar, cryptocurrency exchange, FTX.

FTX declared bankruptcy in early November this year, ‘after a rush of customer withdrawals earlier this week.’

The collapse was precipitated by the alleged shady business dealings of FTX CEO (and leftist golden boy), Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”).

Quoting Crypto vet, and Columbia Business School professor, Omid Malekan, USA Today explained how, a ‘leaked balance sheet broke the illusion of greatness about SBF like someone pulled the curtain and realized that the Wizard of Oz was not what we had thought.’

Adding to the company’s woes, was its failure to secure a rescue package with rival exchange Binance.

Early speculation suggested the catalyst for FTX’s demise was an ‘old fashioned run on the bank.’

However, new information pointed to apparent criminal conduct as the cause.

According to Reuters, over $1 billion dollars in customer funds remains missing.

It’s thought, Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old former CEO, allegedly committed fraud by embezzling $1 billion dollars from the organisation.

The former CEO is now being investigated by the SEC, and Biden’s DOJ, over ‘potential violations of U.S securities law.’

Bankman-Fried is also under investigation for allegedly moving $10 billion dollars in secret, to a research company he was using FTX to prop up, a “characterisation,” Vanity Fair said, he denies.

During his show on Friday, Maher referred to Bankman-Fried as the “millennial Madoff,” describing the cryptocurrency world as a “Wild West,” full of “Ponzi schemes.”

To which Maher added, he was “rooting for crypto’s failure.”

The talk show host nodded to comments from FTX’s new CEO, John Ray III, who took over Enron Corp after its declaration of bankruptcy in 2001 following the loss of around $74 billion dollars.

According to Fortune, John Ray III criticised FTX, stating, he’s “never seen such a complete failure of corporate management,” noting a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.”

“Including,” Maher added, “Ray not being able to compile a complete list of who worked at FTX.”

Maher quipped, note how this criticism comes from the guy who took over Enron Corp after it filed the biggest bankruptcy case in ‘world history.’

Tearing into the Left’s double standards on Bankman-Fried, he said: “And the plot thickens, because this guy SBF, is the second biggest donor to the Democratic Party after George Soros. They all loved him. He was always with Clinton, and those types. He was at Davos.”

“It’s like,” he continued, “everything now, is, as long as you’re on our team, we don’t care – we don’t – it has a very Epstein feel; this kinda smells of that.”

“He’s one of us. He’s on our side,” observed Maher. “He donates to our causes; we don’t need to look to far into the fact that [SBF] is a conman.”

The smack-talking showman then gave a tone-deaf monologue about fringe “extremists” who criticise the Democrats, declaring to those on the Right: “If you stop flirting with authoritarianism, we’ll stop flirting with Communism. If you stop saying Democrats eat babies. We’ll stop saying a man can get pregnant.”

Maher also used the show to rip into Republicans by using the 2022 mid-term election results as leverage against the GOP backing (so-called) “election denier” (sic) MAGA candidates, such as Kari Lake, and Doug Mastriano.

Referring to Trump’s mistake of using Ron DeSantis’ massive win to mark Trump’s 2024 territory – Maher also said, “I can’t wait to see the civil war on the right, I would love to see Trump back on Twitter because all he’ll do is attack DeSantis and then we’ll see what he does but it’ll be fun.”

Maher made no comments about any connection between Ukraine, and Bankman-Fried funnelling aid money through the war-torn country back into the pockets of Democrats.

The lack of commentary on the theory is said to be due to, ‘there [allegedly being] no evidence Ukraine invested in FTX or that funds from Ukraine were used to fund personal political donations.’

Forbes used FTX executive Ryan Salame to dismiss the theory, stating, Salame, ‘personally spent $23.9 million on the midterms–mostly supporting Republicans.’

Bankman-Fried’s “personal” donations, as recorded by the WSJ, amounted to $40 million, going to progressive activists, and Democrats.

WATCH [22:48-26:00]: