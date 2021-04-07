Is Jordan Peterson the Red Skull or Captain America?

"So, let me get this straight. Peterson is a Nazi simply basically because he exhorts young men to take responsibility and clean their room. Yeah...I still don’t get the link?"















The greatest evidence that we might yet be living in a multi-verse—regardless of all scientific evidence to the contrary—is that the views of Jordan Peterson are currently being compared to the supervillain character the Red Skull. No. Seriously! According to The Post Millennial:

Dr. Jordan Peterson was left surprised and confused after discovering that new Captain America comic books written by Ta-Nehisi Coates feature a villain who is apparently inspired by his ideas.

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

So, let me get this straight. Peterson is a Nazi simply basically because he exhorts young men to take responsibility and clean their room. Yeah…I still don’t get the link? I’ve read and reviewed Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos (Random House, 2018), and his ideas are more in keeping with Western democratic capitalism than they are with Nazi Germany.

As the preceding tweet illustrates, Peterson’s teaching is really just ‘classic’ Captain America. But in a sign of just how twisted the Woke Left has become, what was once viewed as the basis for freedom is now the grounds for political, philosophical and moral slavery.

